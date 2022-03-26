Connally, Aquilla school districts work to inform voters for May bond elections

Leaders of Connally Independent School District and Aquilla Independent School District are rolling out special lesson plans this spring. Potential May 7 voters are the audience, and the facts of multi-million-dollar bonds to fund facility improvements are the curriculum.

Connally ISD officials hope a second time is the charm for a $39 million bond proposal that failed by 65 votes in November. The bond issue would build a new elementary school, replacing the district's 60-year-old Connally Elementary School in need of plumbing and electrical overhauls.

In Aquilla ISD, a $9.25 million bond issue would expand the district's existing K-12 school, adding six classrooms, a multi-purpose center with adjoining band hall and art classroom, extra cafeteria space, an artificial turf football field and eight-lane track.

In both districts, school officials are organizing town hall meetings and posting information on their websites so voters can learn about the projects and ask questions.

Connally school board President Steven Carter said sharing information about the new elementary school is the key to success at the May election. After the bond issue failed in November, Carter, fellow trustees and school administrators found many eligible voters did not know about the election or the elementary school proposal, particularly district residents with no children in school, he said.

"That's the reason why we're holding town halls, so they know we're listening to them," Carter said.

In addition to the public meetings, the district has a page on its website with reasons for replacing the old school and what a new one would offer. A slideshow embedded on the site compares images of the current school with architectural renderings of their proposed replacements.

Connally officials believe a new school would solve many of the problems of the older facility, from plumbing, electrical, telecommunications and fire safety systems needing extensive repairs or replacement to classrooms, cafeteria, gymnasium and library smaller than current Texas Education Agency size standards.

Adding third and sixth grade to the new school, with a planned capacity for 900 students, also would ease overcrowding at the primary and junior high schools.

Passage of the bond issue would raise the district's property tax rate of almost $1.22 per $100 of property value by about 14 cents. The owner of a $150,000 home in the district would pay about $17.50 more per month with the increase.

Carter said, however, that senior adults living in the district who have their school taxes frozen would not pay more because of the rate increase, a message he hopes gets communicated in this spring's town hall meetings. In addition to the public information sessions, the district also will offer tours of the existing elementary school on request, he said.

The board president said some of the opposition to the bond issue in November was from voters against a tax increase, but he thinks voters supporting the district's reasons for a new school would overcome that resistance in the May election.

"We're confident it will pass, but we want to educate the community why we are doing this," Carter said. "Unfortunately, we all know it's hitting us at a time where things are expensive."

Aquilla expansion

In Aquilla, the $9.25 million bond issue up for voters would cover expansion and improvements of the district's K-12 school building and its campus, which serves 340 students.

Slightly more than half the total, $5.1 million, would go toward construction of six classrooms, a multi-purpose center with a stage and adjoining band hall and a dedicated elementary physical education building. Another $3.4 million would cover athletic facilities, including an eight-lane track and space for field events, an artificial turf football field and stadium improvements. The remaining $750,000 would pay for cafeteria expansion, more parking and a covered outdoor recreational space.

Superintendent David Edison said approval of the district's first bond issue in 12 years would increase the district's tax rate from $1.24 per $100 in valuation to $1.36, translating into an extra $10 monthly for the owner of a $100,000 house in the district.

Like Connally ISD, the Aquila district will hold several town meetings this spring to explain what the bond issue would do and its impact on students and taxpayers. The district's website also has a page dedicated to explaining the bond issue and its tax impact.

Edison said he thinks district voters will support passage, but he is aware of a general concern over rising property values, inflation and the economy.

"It's a hard time now to pass a bond election with so much uncertainty in the world, but I think our community will do this for our kids," he said.

The voter registration deadline for the May 7 election is April 7, and early voting will start April 25.

