Connally High School sophomore dies of COVID-19 after month-long battle

Connally ISD is mourning the death this week of a 10th-grader from COVID-19, the latest in a string of such deaths in the small school district.
The district on Thursday sent a letter to parents confirming the death of George Moralez, 16, the previous evening. He was the son of Sabrina Moralez, a Connally Junior High School staff member and mother of two other Connally students.
The school district's statement said George died after battling COVID-19 for more than a month. Sabrina Moralez posted on her Facebook page that George passed away Wednesday at 8:52 p.m. surrounded by family and close friends.
“I still can’t believe I won’t hear his voice, laugh, hug him, or see his smile,” read the post.
Connally officials said George had been a student at the district since kindergarten and was involved in extracurricular activities including Air Force JROTC, and he served as a manager for the football team.
“Our sympathy and condolences go out to this family. George will be deeply missed by everyone in Connally ISD,” read the statement.
George Moralez is the fourth member of the Connally ISD community to die of COVID-19 since the late-summer COVID-19 surge began.
At Connally Junior High School, teacher David McCormick died Aug. 24, followed by teacher Natalia Chansler Aug. 28. Angela Thompson, an instructional aide at Connally Primary School, died in mid-September.
“Connally ISD continues to work closely with the McLennan County Health Department to monitor COVID-19 rates among students and staff,” the district said in its statement.
Jill Bottelberghe, assistant superintendent for human resources, said the district's active case count is currently below 2% throughout the whole district. Under the district's COVID-19 plan, masks are currently not required but highly encouraged for both staff and students.
The district said funeral arrangements for George are pending, but information will be shared when available at the request of the family as well as information regarding contributions to the family.
The district had additional counselors on the high school campus today for those who needed to seek support and will make arrangements for further counseling if needed.