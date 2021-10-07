Connally High School sophomore dies of COVID-19 after monthlong battle

Connally ISD is mourning the death this week of a 10th-grader from COVID-19, the latest in a string of such deaths in the small school district.

The district on Thursday sent a letter to parents confirming the death of George Moralez, 16, the previous evening. He was the son of Sabrina Moralez, a Connally Junior High School staff member and mother of two other Connally students.

The school district's statement said George died after battling COVID-19 for more than a month. Sabrina Moralez posted on her Facebook page that George passed away Wednesday at 8:52 p.m. surrounded by family and close friends.

“I still can’t believe I won’t hear his voice, laugh, hug him, or see his smile,” read the post.

Connally officials said Moralez had been a student at the district since kindergarten and was involved in extracurricular activities including Air Force JROTC, and he served as a manager for the football team.

George Moralez is the fourth member of the Connally ISD community to die of COVID-19 since the late-summer COVID-19 surge began.