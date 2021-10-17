Connally hoping for $39 million bond to build new elementary school

While no incidents have been reported, Holt said the district does not want to wait to address what is obviously an issue.

“I don’t want to wait until it happens and then have a reaction. I would like to be proactive before we get there,” Holt said.

If the bond does not pass, the district’s only choice at the moment would be to stay in the current building.

“It would be the same building. Our kids would still be missing out on the same things,” Holt said.

The district got a quote from an engineer to fix maintenance and electrical issues at the current location. It would cost close to $18 million, he said.

The district is aware of rumblings of opposition to the bond, but he hopes concerned community members take the time to go on a tour of the facility before heading to the polls, Holt said.

Walk-throughs are available Wednesday nights, and the district is holding virtual meetings Monday nights. More information, including a few videos, is also available at connally.org/page/bond-2021.

“I would just encourage them to come and view the building and make a decision on their own,” Holt said. “They have a right to go vote but I would encourage them to come see it.”