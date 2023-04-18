The Connally Independent School District board last week unanimously approved a hybrid schedule, with both 4- and 5-day weeks, meant to improve learning outcomes for struggling students.

Under the new schedule taking effect for the 2023-24 school year, almost half the district’s students will be assigned 13 Fridays consisting of 4.5 hours of instruction, while the other half of the days will be reserved for teacher planning and conferences. All students and staff will have two Fridays off almost every month.

Assistant Superintendent Jill Bottelberghe said the change came out of a need for learning intervention to meet state requirements, and to provide additional planning time for teachers and staff.

Passed in 2021, a state law that advanced as House Bill 4545 requires supplemental accelerated instruction for students who do not meet grade-level standards on end-of-course and STAAR exams. Students whose score does not fall into the "Approaches Grade Level" category or higher must be provided 30 hours of intervention, outside of core instruction, in the subject they are struggling with.

Bottelberghe said about 48% of Connally students in grades four through 12 do not meet the STAAR expectation. Students in the upper grade levels will be assigned based on their STAAR score. Younger students below fourth grade, who do not take the STAAR test, will qualify based on Measures of Academic Progress assessments, known as MAP assessments, given at the beginning of each year, or Center for Improving the Readiness of Children for Reading and Education assessment data, known as CIRCLE assessments, for kindergarteners.

A hybrid schedule also avoids students being pulled out of daily instruction for intervention hours, which could put them at a greater deficit. Smaller groups with targeted subjects on Fridays will ensure students get the exact help they need, Bottelberghe said.

The schedule was also built around teacher input, she said. The regular half days of built-in planning time are meant to help the district support and keep quality teachers, as it competes with nearby La Vega and Waco ISDs offering higher salaries and benefits, Bottelberghe said.

In planning, Bottelberghe said a calendar committee met first to discuss the district’s needs and developed a couple of calendars to present to the board of trustees. She then shared those options with key stakeholders, including parents, staff and students in grades six through 12 to gauge their preference.

After gathering ideas from stakeholders, Bottelberghe presented the insight to the board, which voted unanimously to approve the calendar steered by community input, she said.

Students not required to attend classes on the 13 Fridays dedicated to supplemental instruction will still meet the Texas Education Agency’s requirement of 75,600 instructional minutes through a 15- to 30-minute expansion of academic blocks during the day. The early childhood center, primary school and elementary school will be in session from 7:30 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. The high school and junior high will run 7:50 a.m. to 4:05 p.m.

Friday intervention days may also be used by non-mandatory students to make up excessive absences in lieu of community service or Saturday school, which would also ease teachers’ workloads.

Aug. 9 will be the first day of school for students, and the rest of the month will have Monday through Friday instruction. Bottelberghe said the full month of consistent five-day weeks is important for students and teachers to get to know each other and find a rhythm.

Most months during the school year will have an intervention day on the second and fourth Friday, while November, December and March will only have one. Four full professional development and planning days are dispersed throughout the year for teachers and staff, and 18 Fridays will see totally empty campuses.

There will be no interventions or non-instructional Fridays in May to allow for end-of-year activities.

Bottelberghe said she wanted to create a schedule that is of maximum benefit to everyone, and improves learning outcomes for students. The switch would not result in cost savings for the district, she said.