Connally ISD officials to revisit elementary school needs after second bond defeat

Connally Independent School District officials will look at creating a new community bond advisory committee this summer charged with looking at Connally Elementary School renovations after the second failure of a bond issue to build a new school.

The district also will consider hiring an engineering firm to come up with estimated costs for renovation work at the elementary school in the aftermath of voters' rejection of a $39 million bond issue in the May 7 election, Assistant Superintendent Jill Bottelberghe said.

Connally voters earlier this month turned down the bond issue 580 votes to 463, a greater margin than the 64 votes that defeated it in November.

Bottelberghe said Connally trustees likely will take up what the district's next steps will be on the elementary school at their May 23 meeting. Trustees postponed their regular May 9 meeting to allow board members and district personnel to attend the Connally High School Lady Cadets softball team's area playoff game that night in Rosebud.

District officials proposed a new $39 million, 900-student elementary school as a way to address multiple problems at the current 60-year-old elementary school, ranging from plumbing problems, inadequate electrical wiring, fire safety system shortcomings and undersized classrooms, gym and library, to safety issues with the school's location near Interstate 35.

Heather Johnson, a mother of four with two children still in Connally schools, headed the last community advisory committee, which met last summer. That committee initially planned six meetings to discuss bonding and tax rate questions and facility needs. The group's school tour after the second meeting, however, brought members to a unanimous consensus that a new school was needed, she said.

"They were shocked at how hot it was, how the halls smelled of urine, that there was no bell system, no sprinkler system, and the rooms were dingy and small," Johnson said.

A new school also could provide classroom space to accommodate overcrowding at Connally Primary School and Connally Junior High, by bringing in a grade level from each of the other schools. Trustees agreed with the committee's recommendation and called for a $39 million bond election to finance its construction.

The thought of a tax rate increase at a time when property values continue to rise, however, galvanized opponents in the community, some of whom went door to door or passed out flyers urging voters to turn down the bond proposal.

For the owner of a house valued at $150,000, the tax increase would have meant an extra $17.50 per month in taxes, the district reported before the November election. Leading up to the election earlier this month, the district recalculated based on factors including updated property values for this year. It reported the owner of a home valued at $160,925, the average value in the district, would have seen a tax increase of $12.74 per month.

Johnson said she anticipated pushback on the call for a bond issue and tax increase, but the tone became increasingly nasty as the November election approached.

"We got treated like we were stealing people's houses," she said.

That tone worsened before the second bond vote this month, and the measure's defeat at nearly twice the margin felt like "a kick in the teeth," Johnson said.

Bottelberghe said school officials may look to put some bond opponents on the second community advisory committee to counter misinformation about school needs and the potential costs to address them.

She said repairs and renovations to the elementary school may not be as inexpensive as some presume. Fixing collapsed pipes under the elementary school, for instance, would require jack-hammering of the concrete floor to get access to the pipes. Moving students to portable classrooms while that noisy work is underway would involve an extra cost to lease those classrooms, she said. Other repair work cannot be done within a summer break and would involve disruption of school operation or instruction, she said.

In an interview before the May 7 election, Connally Superintendent Wes Holt said the cost of a new school could not be worked into the district's general budget as an alternative to financing one through a bond issue.

Downsizing the scale of a new school also might have a limited effect on cost-saving.

"There was not a lot of fluff added to it (the proposed new school). You can't cut a gymnasium. You can't cut a library. We had already cut it quite a bit," Bottelberghe said.

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox.