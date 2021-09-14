Connally ISD reports third staff death from COVID-19; Waco hospitalizations hit new high

The district told parents to watch children for nervous behavior, trouble concentrating, nightmares, losing interest in activities they love or showing other signs of trauma. School counselors will be at the primary campus this week to provide additional emotional support to students.

The local public health district reported 327 new cases among residents of the county Tuesday, bringing the total active case count to 1,628.

Of that number, 106 were confirmed by molecular test from a laboratory. Another 221 are listed as “probable cases,” meaning patients tested positive using another kind of test, or have symptoms that can be traced back to an exposure to someone whose case was confirmed.

Teenagers once again had the most cases of any age group Tuesday, with 78 cases. Kids ages 1 to 10 had 53, and infants younger than 1 had 4 cases. During earlier stages of the pandemic, residents in their 20s accounted for more cases than the other age groups and still have the highest total.

There were 206 COVID-19 patients in McLennan County hospitals Tuesday, including 106 residents of the county. The percentage of unvaccinated COVID-19 patients in the hospitals has inched down to 86%.

There are 54 intensive care unit beds in use, 50 by COVID-19 patients.