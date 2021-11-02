Connally ISD voters reject $39 million bond for new elementary school

Voters Tuesday rejected a $39 million bond measure Connally Independent School District hoped to use for a new elementary school that would have eased crowding and modernized instructional space.
The measure to replace the 60-year-old elementary school failed with a vote of 53.75% against, 46.25% for, or 466 votes to 401.
“Connally ISD is disappointed with the results of the bond election, and even more so for our elementary-age students,” Connally ISD Superintendent Wesley Holt said.
An engineer had given the district an $18 million estimate for maintenance needed on the current elementary school, without any expansion, Holt has said.
“The district will have to assess how we can make the necessary but costly repairs to the current elementary campus so we can continue to educate our students,” he said Tuesday night.
District officials, who held open houses and allowed community members to tour the halls of the elementary school, had said a new building was needed to address overcrowding and keep up with educational needs.
The new school would have pulled in third graders from the primary school and sixth graders from the junior high school, addressing space constraints at all three schools. Teachers at the junior high are currently sharing classrooms, Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources Jill Bottelberghe has said.
On Tuesday night, Bottelberghe said district officials will reconvene soon and see how they will move forward without the new facility.
The current elementary school houses 364 fourth and fifth graders. The proposed facility would have been able to accommodate 900 students in grades three through six.
Holt previously said the current elementary school’s electrical and telecom systems are limited, and students and teachers do not have adequate Wi-Fi, for one.
The bond would have required a property tax rate increase. The district’s property tax rate of almost $1.22 per $100 of property value would have increased by about 14 cents. The rate has been cut in recent years, and the bond’s increase would have put the rate at about a penny less than in was in 2017.
McLennan County city, school board races
West
West Mayor Tommy Muska easily won reelection Tuesday night, defeating challenger John Trigger Wiley, 209 votes to 75.
David Pratka and Cody Harris were the top two vote-getters in a four-person race for two seats on the West City Council. Pratka received 152 votes, and Harris received 151. Jimmy Doherty received 138 votes, and Chris Chadwick received 51.
Bruceville-Eddy
Linda Owens defeated Phil Reyna, 106 votes to 65, in the mayoral race in Bruceville-Eddy.
Connally Bass and Richard Prater were the top vote-getters in a five-way city council election for two open seats there.
Moody
In the city of Moody council race, Karla Alton, Jennifer Houghton and Josh Richter were the top vote-getters in a six-way race to fill three positions.
Riesel
The city of Riesel elected three to its city council in a close race. With four people running, ‘Bimbo’ Marshall Shaw led with 76 votes, followed by Kooper Sjolander with 73 votes and Jeanne Lehrmann with 70 votes. Bobby Dieterich trailed with 67 votes.
Robinson
In the Robinson City Council race, Brittany Lynn McLean defeated Michael Baker, 368 votes to 279, for the Place 5 seat. Jimmy Rogers and Steve Janics won uncontested races for Place 1 and Place 3, respectively.
Riesel ISD
Riesel ISD voters chose Miranda Sjolander to fill an unexpired term on the board of trustees. Sjolander defeated Corey Evetts, 118 votes to 92.
Heather Branch, Deanna Davis and Justin Curtis were also elected to the board, in a three-way race for three open seats.