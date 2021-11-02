Connally ISD voters reject $39 million bond for new elementary school

Voters Tuesday rejected a $39 million bond measure Connally Independent School District hoped to use for a new elementary school that would have eased crowding and modernized instructional space.

The measure to replace the 60-year-old elementary school failed with a vote of 53.75% against, 46.25% for, or 466 votes to 401.

“Connally ISD is disappointed with the results of the bond election, and even more so for our elementary-age students,” Connally ISD Superintendent Wesley Holt said.

An engineer had given the district an $18 million estimate for maintenance needed on the current elementary school, without any expansion, Holt has said.

“The district will have to assess how we can make the necessary but costly repairs to the current elementary campus so we can continue to educate our students,” he said Tuesday night.

District officials, who held open houses and allowed community members to tour the halls of the elementary school, had said a new building was needed to address overcrowding and keep up with educational needs.