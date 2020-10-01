Connally Primary School goes remote for 2 weeks after virus exposure; 4 more die in McLennan County

“That was the key factor when we talked to the health district,” Talamantez said. “They didn’t require us to close, because we were still within our limits, but we don’t want to get to that point and further expose any of our families.”

She said administrators knew the decision would be hard on parents, but closing was the safest thing to do. In the meantime, primary school staff members have been busy passing out at-home learning materials and devices to parents, and the janitorial staff has already starting disinfecting classrooms.

“We also had staff members who called in and said they’re were displaying symptoms, and they’re presently being tested but we don’t have any results,” Talamantez said.

She said contact tracing for the first two students confirmed both had contact with someone outside the school who had tested positive for the virus.

“That’s one of the things that we really want to impress upon parents,” Talamantez said. “If you know they’ve had contact with somebody who is confirmed or displaying symptoms, the kids really need to stay at home.”

Talamantez said 15 teachers at other Connally schools had to stay home Thursday because their children attend the primary school.