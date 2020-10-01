Connally Primary School goes remote for 2 weeks after virus exposure; 4 more die in McLennan County

Connally Primary School is shutting down its campus for two weeks after more than a fifth of its students went into quarantine because of exposure to COVID-19 by a single student who had tested positive, and then a second student tested positive.
The first student tested positive last week, and contact tracing revealed about 140 students would have to quarantine for two weeks because of contact with the infected student over the past seven days during lunch or PE class, when masks are not required, or during recess, said Jill Talamantez, Connally ISD's human resources director. Then a second student tested positive, and the district notified parents of plans to temporarily close the campus starting Thursday and to provide remote instruction. By the time the notices went out, the district had learned of a third child who tested positive.
“Our primary students are even required to wear a mask, as long as it’s developmentally appropriate for them,” Talamantez said. “But during active times, we allow them to take their mask off, and it was during those times that we had to identify who, when and where they were.”
The school serves 557 students in first, second and third grades. While all students are expected to wear masks, the young children are more likely to wear them improperly or take them off, she said. If the campus had remained open, contact tracing for the second case likely would have resulted in half the student body being sent home to quarantine.
“That was the key factor when we talked to the health district,” Talamantez said. “They didn’t require us to close, because we were still within our limits, but we don’t want to get to that point and further expose any of our families.”
She said administrators knew the decision would be hard on parents, but closing was the safest thing to do. In the meantime, primary school staff members have been busy passing out at-home learning materials and devices to parents, and the janitorial staff has already starting disinfecting classrooms.
“We also had staff members who called in and said they’re were displaying symptoms, and they’re presently being tested but we don’t have any results,” Talamantez said.
She said contact tracing for the first two students confirmed both had contact with someone outside the school who had tested positive for the virus.
“That’s one of the things that we really want to impress upon parents,” Talamantez said. “If you know they’ve had contact with somebody who is confirmed or displaying symptoms, the kids really need to stay at home.”
Talamantez said 15 teachers at other Connally schools had to stay home Thursday because their children attend the primary school.
“Getting substitutes has always been difficult for the district in the last couple of years, and I think that this year it’s even more difficult to get people who are willing to come in and cover classes,” Talamandez said. “A lot of times it’s your retired teachers who are your subs, but of course if they’re in one of those high-risk groups they don’t want to expose themselves to that possibility.”
Support Local Journalism
Before the cases at the primary school, Connally ISD had seen one other case among students attending in-person classes, a high school student who tested positive during the first week of school. A second high schooler who is learning from home tested positive this week after attending an extracurricular event, sending more exposed students home for two weeks.
McLennan County
Meanwhile, the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District reported Thursday that four more McLennan County residents had died because of COVID-19, bringing the county's death toll from the disease to 115. The four whose deaths were announced Thursday were three 67-year-old men and an 82-year-old woman. The health district announced 28 deaths of residents attributed to COVID-19 last month, compared to 38 in August, 36 in July, five in June, three in April and one in March.
Another 76 new cases in the county were announced Thursday, bringing the county's total to 8,255 and the active case count to 502. Waco hospitals were treating 53 COVID-19 patients, including 36 McLennan County residents and 14 on ventilators.
Midway ISD has 15 active cases, including 10 among students and five among employees or others affiliated with the school. Waco ISD has reported 10 cases since Monday.
Baylor University reported one new case Thursday and 62 active cases among students, employees and contractors using campus. After fall classes started Aug. 24, Baylor's active case count peaked at 477 Sept. 3 but has remained at fewer than 100 cases since Sept. 20.
Baylor spokesperson Jason Cook said contact tracing has uncovered most new clusters.
“We attribute the decline, really, to the good work of our students recognizing that it’s not about them, it’s about others including the Greater Waco community,” Cook said. “Obviously with the start of football season, we’re watching the dashboard numbers very carefully.”
After Saturday's season-opening football game against the University of Kansas, videos and photos of Baylor students both masked and unmasked and standing in close contact made their way online from various sources, including the Tribune-Herald.
Cook said the university will soon start randomly testing 600 of the 2,500 students who attended the football game, along with 100 of the students who ran the Baylor Line and 500 other attendees.
“We did do some pre-testing for students, which was random tests for students who had tickets for the game, and if they did not test their tickets were invalidated,” Cook said. “Now we’re in the process of doing post-game testing.”
Off-campus testing will also increase from 5% to 10% per week, after White House Coronavirus Task Force Coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx visited the campus last week.
Cook said the university’s health management team consists of employees from the counseling center, human resources, the provost’s office, student life and procurement working with professors with experience in public health and pandemic response to arrange surveillance testing, manage the dashboard and get information out to students.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.