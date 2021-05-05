Connally school barbecue team finds flavor for competition with Missouri team

By 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, the "Cadet Q" team had begun filling the campus of Connally High School with the delicious smell of hickory-smoked meat.
Team members Isaiah Carter and Alyson McCollom, both 16, and Dalvin Rubio, 19, were not just making lunch. They were representing Connally in a National High School BBQ Association competition, going up against a school in Missouri in an virtual showdown.
Cadet Q started its morning by serving strawberry shortcake, which was prepared on a grill, to the 10 judges who had been nominated and selected from Connally ISD staff to judge the barbecuing portion of the competition. The Missouri school also had 10 judges rating their submissions.
On the menu was strawberry shortcake, steak, chicken, burgers and ribs.
Jill Bottelberghe, chief human resource officer at Connally ISD, was one of the judges selected for the event.
The judges had forms to rate the team's presentation on taste, tenderness and an overall category. They also had a section for comments on whether the food needed more seasoning or if anything was over- or under-cooked, Bottelberghe said. The judges submitted their scores to the association, which will use them as part of the team's overall score in the competition.
The students also had to write a paper about their grilling process and submit photographs and videos of the food as they prepared it. Bottelberghe said the temperature of the food had to be checked and submitted to the association, as well as what time the food was taken off the grills.
To prepare for the competition, the team practiced every chance they could get, Rubio said.
“We do a lot of practice cooking, cooking for teachers and stuff, getting our recipe down and finding out the best flavor combinations,” Rubio said.
The team said they raised money to pay the competition entry fee by barbequing at sporting events.
Wednesday morning as the team prepared its Juicy Lucy burgers, two burger patties with two slices of mild cheddar cheese stuffed inside, Carter talked about how the pandemic had set them back, primarily in that they lost team members. The club started with 15 members, but the count was down to three for the competition.
Carter, who started the group, said he now hopes to work on reestablishing the team for when he graduates.
“I am graduating next year and I have it all set up that if Alyson wants to take it over, she can,” he said.
He said his love for cooking started with his family, and he wanted to share that with other students so he started the barbecue club at Connally during his freshman year.
He discovered his passion for cooking when he and his father, Steven Carter, who serves as president of the Connally school board, started barbequing together after his uncle died. The duo, along with two others, began participating in barbecue competitions and soon opened up Rooster BBQ in 2017, catering events and weddings.
“It's not just about the winning," Carter said. "It's about having fun and the process, and laughing and joking and you are having a good time. I feel like that is mainly what it is about for me.”
For Wednesday's competition, the student team had to wrap their minds around participating in a virtual event since part of the process included an essay as well as video footage and photographs.
“Understanding the concept of doing a virtual competition is crazy," Carter said. "In a normal one, you have judges that are different, people you don’t know. It was just different, but we adapted and we know that we put out a good product.”
Rubio said despite COVID-19, the memories made with his team have been his favorite part of participating in Cadet Q and in the competition.
The final decision on who won will not be known until the association reviews all judges' scores and the additional elements for each high school competing, but the team is hoping to advance to the World Food Championships in November, and hoping to be able to compete in person.