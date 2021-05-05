Connally school barbecue team finds flavor for competition with Missouri team

By 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, the "Cadet Q" team had begun filling the campus of Connally High School with the delicious smell of hickory-smoked meat.

Team members Isaiah Carter and Alyson McCollom, both 16, and Dalvin Rubio, 19, were not just making lunch. They were representing Connally in a National High School BBQ Association competition, going up against a school in Missouri in an virtual showdown.

Cadet Q started its morning by serving strawberry shortcake, which was prepared on a grill, to the 10 judges who had been nominated and selected from Connally ISD staff to judge the barbecuing portion of the competition. The Missouri school also had 10 judges rating their submissions.

On the menu was strawberry shortcake, steak, chicken, burgers and ribs.

Jill Bottelberghe, chief human resource officer at Connally ISD, was one of the judges selected for the event.

The judges had forms to rate the team's presentation on taste, tenderness and an overall category. They also had a section for comments on whether the food needed more seasoning or if anything was over- or under-cooked, Bottelberghe said. The judges submitted their scores to the association, which will use them as part of the team's overall score in the competition.