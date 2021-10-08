Connally senior kick-starts medical career in school program

“Home health is so new to us that I realized fairly quickly that I needed help,” Anita Baker said. “I am old too and it was going to take a lot of physical energy that I just don’t have anymore so I wondered if one of the girls in the program would want to help me on the weekends.”

The Bakers remembered De Velasco and requested her personally.

“I never thought this would happen, but she always saw how I treated her husband. I did it always with care and it feels so good to know that someone noticed my hard work like that, not just my care but that I did it with love,” De Velasco said.

Anita Baker, who has been married to her husband 63 years, said every time she visited him at St. Catherine, she saw De Velasco’s compassion shine through.

“She was so dedicated to be so very young,” Baker said.

The family is still working out details for De Velasco’s employment, but they hope to have her as part of their home care team soon.

Baker said she had not considered hiring a high school student for the position, but she saw how well De Velasco had been taught and how professional she was, which only increased her support for programs like Connally's.