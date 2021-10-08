Connally senior kick-starts medical career in school program

Miriam De Velasco, a 17-year-old senior at Connally High School, is taking advantage of the school's free health science career program to forge her own path as a certified nursing assistant, with the goal of furthering her medical career after high school and making her mother proud as the first college graduate in her family.
“Everything that I do, I do for her,” De Velasco said. “I am able to go to school. I’m able to help my mom with bills. I’m getting prepared to go to college. I feel proud of everything that I am able to do at once.”
De Velasco has known for a while she wants to work as a diagnostic medical sonographer and help soon-to-be mothers. She said Connally's health science program was an obvious choice because it gives her experience in the medical field. She took principles of health classes as a freshman and sophomore, and started the program as a junior.
“I am a person that likes to plan for the future and I was already planning for college and what I was going to do for a living,” De Velasco said, adding she hopes to attend Temple College after graduation. “The medical field always interested me. I love to take care of people and it’s my passion to make people feel better.”
De Velasco became a certified nursing assistant in May and is on her way to becoming a certified clinical medical assistant.
Sharlet Bond, who teaches in Connally's program alongside Tiffany Nelms, said it allows students to get an idea of whether a career in the medical field is for them. Students typically start introductory classes their freshman year and, like De Velasco, are able to become CNAs and start working before they graduate high school.
Connally has partnerships with a handful of local nursing homes that allow students to get hands-on experience.
De Velasco previously helped out at St. Catherine Center Nursing Home and now works one to two days a week as a CNA at Ascension Living's Providence Village.
She helps residents with daily activities, including showering, helping them go to the washroom, getting their food and with other needs they might have.
“It was emotional. I would think that maybe my mom would be like that one day, and I would want someone to treat her the way I treat my patients,” De Velasco said. “It’s a person. If you think about it, I need stuff frequently. The only difference is that they can’t get to it like I can.”
Her attention to detail and care caught the eye of Anita Baker, whose husband, Eugene Baker, 84, received care from De Velasco at St. Catherine after he sustaining an injury from a fall.
Eugene Baker has been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease and requires additional care, which Anita Baker said she knew she might not be able to fully provide herself.
“Home health is so new to us that I realized fairly quickly that I needed help,” Anita Baker said. “I am old too and it was going to take a lot of physical energy that I just don’t have anymore so I wondered if one of the girls in the program would want to help me on the weekends.”
The Bakers remembered De Velasco and requested her personally.
“I never thought this would happen, but she always saw how I treated her husband. I did it always with care and it feels so good to know that someone noticed my hard work like that, not just my care but that I did it with love,” De Velasco said.
Anita Baker, who has been married to her husband 63 years, said every time she visited him at St. Catherine, she saw De Velasco’s compassion shine through.
“She was so dedicated to be so very young,” Baker said.
The family is still working out details for De Velasco’s employment, but they hope to have her as part of their home care team soon.
Baker said she had not considered hiring a high school student for the position, but she saw how well De Velasco had been taught and how professional she was, which only increased her support for programs like Connally's.
“Not everybody is interested or able to head straight to college, and what this does is give them the skills and knowledge in a way that I am amazed at what they are doing” Baker said. “These kids that are graduating now with these endorsements can walk into a full-time job after graduation.”
Connally has 20 CNA students, up from 14 last year, and 11 CCNA students, up from 5 last year.
“We are trying to build the program," Bond said. "We’ve doubled it in size so far since it is our second year in-house.”
Bond said by bringing the program into the high school, the district is allowing students to continue to participate in extracurricular activities. The logistics of an off-campus program came with time constraints.
Each student at Connally chooses a "pathway" that determines which classes they take, alongside core classes.
The health science career pathway gives students the opportunity to test out a program and get a head start before college while having the potential to make money, Bond said.
“It just gives them options, and they graduate work ready,” she said. “And even before they graduate, they take these classes as a junior then they can work while they are in high school as a CNA and make more money than they would at Whataburger or McDonalds.”
The program, which is completely paid for by the district, also allows students to switch to another pathway if it is not the right fit.
The students also help fill gaps in the medical field, Bond said.
“CNAs are always needed because there is such a high turnover rate. It’s such a hard job. They really do work hard,” Bond said. “With nursing, especially now with COVID, we needed nurses more than ever. So many nurses are leaving the field because of the high stress level because of COVID and the changes so we always need good CNAs, CCMAs and nurses. This is their stepping stone to get where they want to be.”
Anita Baker, a former education professor at Baylor University, said she is glad students like De Velasco are taking advantage of the opportunity to meet a growing need.
“I think our kids today are a little more service oriented,” Baker said. “It helps a nation that is getting older and looking for support, and so to me the program makes a whole lot of sense.”