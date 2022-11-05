Construction of future Waco High tears down past trees

As work on the future Waco High School is proceeding, some of its history — in the form of many trees on the campus — is receding.

Several of the live oaks, elms and sycamores fronting the school were removed this week as construction crews continued ground work preparing the site for the new $157 million school being built across the now-closed 42nd Street.

The tree removal comes several months after a line of trees fronting New Road were cleared in a matter of days to ready the site, prompting questions about the fate of the remaining trees.

Baylor University biology professor Joseph White often drives along New Road. He said the changes he was witnessing over time were concerning.

"You're seeing very, very large trees just start to disappear," White said. "When we chip away at the natural heritage of a city, which predates the establishment of the city, you devalue the place that you're in."

White teaches plant physiology and ecology at Baylor and put his experience in satellite remote sensing to work on aerial images of the school before this week's tree removal. He found some of the trees far older than the high school, built as Richfield High School in 1961.

"Of the 11 trees taken out, some were clearly above 100 years in age and one may have been more than 250 years old," he said.

That makes the tree older than Waco, giving it historical significance, White said.

Austin architect Jarrod Sterzinger, whose firm O'Connell Robertson is in charge of designing the four new schools approved by Waco Independent School District voters in a $355 million bond package last year, could not be reached for comment this week. In a statement provided to the Tribune-Herald, Waco ISD assistant director of construction Kevin Hafer said consideration was made on which trees should be removed and which ones should remain.

"The district has worked closely with contractors regarding decisions to remove or save trees at the Waco High School campus," Hafer wrote. "It was necessary to remove some trees at the front of Waco High School to accommodate the new campus footprint. However, those that could be saved remain on site."

Some of the seven trees destined to be saved, marked with a pink ribbon, will represent the few remaining artifacts from the original Richfield High School as the current high school building will be demolished after the new high school is completed. Other trees in the construction zone that were planted as a memorial have been saved for replanting. Six trees at Waco High and G.W. Carver Middle School, also under construction, will be replanted at the new schools.

The landscaping plan for the new Waco High calls for more trees than are currently on campus, including 75 live oaks, 16 Monterey oaks, 11 red oaks, 10 chinkapin oaks, eight cedar elms and seven Mexican buckeyes, according to Hafer's statement.

The city has no tree mitigation ordinance that requires trees to be saved or replaced in commercial development as some cities do, but trees are required in certain types of development, said Bobby Horner, spokesperson for the city's Development Services Department.

A developer must provide a certain number of trees for street frontage, although those trees can be grouped rather than evenly spaced. Trees are also required for large parking lots, and the city does encourage developers' efforts to save existing trees when building or landscaping, particularly trees six or more inches in diameter or native species, Horner said.

Planting trees is commendable, but it is not a straight replacement for the loss of established trees and what they add in improving community well-being and helping mitigate the impact of climate change by trapping carbon, White said.

Although Waco ISD trustees have discussed the proposed designs of the three schools under construction, with Tennyson Middle School joining Waco High and Carver, consideration of the trees at those campuses has not surfaced as a focus of official public discussion.

Trustee Keith Guillory said he had been contacted about the Waco High trees being torn down and how some could be saved. He suggested writing a letter to the board as a way to bring the subject up for discussion. With Waco High trees already uprooted and removed, the Baylor biology professor said increasing community awareness could adjust priorities, leading to earlier discussion about saving trees in future projects.

"Trees add value to a community. … Maybe the thing to do is set in motion a conversation," White said. "As the city continues to grow and change economically, what do you set as priorities?"

One might be preserving the city's natural environment, "otherwise, you end up with a city full of strip malls and parking lots," he said.