Construction proceeding on Waco ISD bond projects despite delays

A giant construction crane started to peek above the G.W. Carver Middle School construction site more than a week ago, signaling to the school's residential neighbors the work now moves from the horizontal to the vertical.

The crane will "tilt" into place the school's concrete walls, poured weeks earlier into wooden frames with pink thermal insulation panels and steel rebar sandwiched between pours. The concrete panels being lifted into place represents the start of a more visible stage of progress after months of site preparation, foundation pouring and site access.

"In two weeks it will look completely different. That's the beauty of tilt panels," CORE Construction project manager David Gonzalez said.

Frisco-based CORE Construction is overseeing the building of the middle school with a $73.3 million price tag, which includes $63.5 million in construction costs.

The clock is ticking with an anticipated completion date of June 30 only six months away. Carver's teachers, staff and students are expected to move in by August.

Carver Middle School is the first of four new schools in a $355 million bond issue approved by Waco Independent School District voters more than a year ago. Physical work also has started on Waco High School and Tennyson Middle School, and the final stages of design work are underway for the fourth, Kendrick Elementary School. The bond issue also covers renovation and expansion of South Waco Elementary School.

The new schools are being built on their existing campuses, which has forced some changes for students this year. At Tennyson Middle School, destruction of a 12-classroom wing to provide access for construction machinery has shifted students into portable classrooms installed this summer. At Waco High, theater, choir and other fine arts students are moving to portable buildings this spring and for the next two years to allow earlier demolition of the fine arts wing and Richfield Performing Arts Center in a cost-saving move.

A fire July 27, 2021, heavily damaged the former Carver building and forced the middle school's students to the Indian Spring Middle School campus, where the two schools have operated as a combined campus for two years.

Rising costs, design changes, heavy November rains and unanticipated city requirements have slowed work at Carver and Waco High, but Waco ISD Superintendent Susan Kincannon and Chief of Facilities and Operations Gloria Barrera said all four schools are on track for their planned opening dates and remain within their budgets.

While the walls going up at Carver marks an important milestone in the school's construction, it comes later than planned. A Waco Fire Department requirement that permanent fire lanes with utility lines be installed around the school before major construction could proceed set the construction timetable back, Kincannon said. Supply chain issues and the impact of other major building projects in Central Texas surfaced when a contractor informed the project team he could not provide the contracted heating, ventilation and air-conditioning equipment until fall 2023. The district then substituted a more expensive system that could be delivered in time, but at the additional cost of $478,994, drawn from the contract's escalation allowance.

Barrera said that while planners took consideration of supply difficulties and inflation in their budgeting, they were surprised to see many contractors and suppliers tack a new "uncertain future" factor to their bids to cover unexpected costs.

"Everything has 'uncertain future' (costs) now that they want to factor in," she said.

Also complicating the picture are other major construction projects, including Baylor University's $213 million basketball arena and projects farther away such as Samsung's $17 billion chip factory in Williamson County and a new Amazon distribution center outside Pflugerville.

During a recent visit to the Carver site, CORE project engineer Alexis Contreras and project foreman Nicklaus Falkinburg looked out over a flat construction site with broad concrete floors and wall panels surrounded by dirt and mud, describing what students, teachers and parents will see when the new school is completed. The L-shaped building will feature one two-story classroom wing facing Carver Avenue joined to a second wing containing school offices, a cafeteria and gym, with an eight-lane running track on the back end of the campus.

In addition to a front drop-off lane and parking for parents and visitors, Carver will have a bus lane behind the school to load and unload passengers.

The new Tennyson Middle School uses roughly the same floor plan, and Barrera said lessons learned in the construction of Carver are being applied to Tennyson.

The construction underway at Carver and Waco High is complemented by continuing educational and memorial efforts at both schools. Contreras has led a small group of Carver students on an overview of the construction work being done, including a look at what many of the jobs involved in the process are like.

Carver and Waco High students and alumni are discussing with architecture firm O'Connell Robertson and district officials what mementos and historical items at their schools need to be saved and moved to the new schools. For example, a wooden flag pole from Rich Field, Waco's World War I training airfield, will be refinished and installed at the new school, Barrera said.

Kincannon has overseen the construction of multiple schools at other districts she has led, but the four underway in Waco add up to the largest construction project she has overseen.

"It's exciting to see these schools come to life," Kincannon said. "I'm thrilled for our kids and teachers."

Waco High

Project planners had hoped to hear the sound of pier drilling this past week at Waco High while students and faculty were out on holiday break, but heavy rain during Thanksgiving week weakened the 13-foot-high soil pad meant for the new school's foundation.

Water left by the rain changed the soil density needed to support pier drilling, requiring a partial replacement and reconditioning of a 40,000-square-foot area at an estimated cost of $367,000 and one month's delay, Barrera said. The extra expense will come from contingency.

With the delay in drilling, students likely will hear and feel the rumble of that step in the new school's construction.

The pad reconditioning is the latest challenge in the high school's construction, overseen by Dallas-based Rogers-O'Brien Construction as the project's construction manager at risk. The new school has a $160 million budget, including $141 million for construction. When cost estimates and early bids this summer threatened to exceed the school's $141 million construction budget by some $15 million, Barrera met with architects from O'Connell Robertson, in charge of planning all four bond projects, and Rogers-O'Brien representatives.

Their resulting plan revision compressed a two-phase construction into a single phase, shifted slightly the new school's siting on the campus, relocated a central utilities plant and brought classrooms in a small wing extension into the high school's main building.

Preparing the soil pad this fall brought another surprise: the discovery of huge concrete chunks buried 10 feet under the surface on the north facing of the site that had to be removed.

The compression of building phases likely will cause the greatest disruption for some Waco High students, teachers and audiences: An accelerated timetable for the demolition of the school's fine arts wing containing the Richfield Performing Arts Center means a loss of that facility for the next two years.

Starting this spring, the school's theater, choir and theater tech students will move to portable classrooms and lose the PAC stage and auditorium for performances, including the University Interscholastic League's One-Act Play competition held in the spring. Meetings, assemblies and theater productions the PAC hosted will have to move elsewhere.

"It's a real inconvenience," Kincannon said.

She said the district is exploring the use of alternative spaces including the University High School Performing Arts Center, the Waco Civic Theatre, Lions Den and the G.L. Wiley Opportunity Center auditorium.

The projected completion date for the main Waco High building is May 2025, with building demolition and athletics fields finished by December 2025.

Tennyson

Preliminary work on the new Tennyson Middle School started with the summer installation of portable classrooms to replace those in a 12-classroom wing set for demolition to provide access to the construction site. That tear-down happened this fall, and foundation work is set to start next month.

CORE won the $67 million construction contract for the new school, which has an overall budget of $77.6 million. The building is slated to be done by April 26, 2024, with field work wrapping up the following summer.

Representatives of Waco-based Mazanec Construction went to a school board meeting last month to raise issue with the district's selection of CORE. District officials said Mazanec proposed a completion date later than required to get the new school open by fall 2024.

Kendrick

Design work for Kendrick Elementary, the last school in the bond package to be built, is underway with an executive committee including the principals of Kendrick, Alta Vista and South Waco elementary schools meeting since September to provide input, Kincannon said.

She said she hopes the design will serve as a prototype for future Waco ISD elementary schools. The facilities study leading to the 2021 bond issue pointed out several older elementary schools in need of replacement in the years ahead, Kincannon said.

Elementary schools have different needs than secondary schools, and that is reflected in their design, she said. They are smaller, have fewer extracurricular activities and students spend much of their day in a classroom.

Instruction centered in classrooms rather than including open areas around the school will mean less glass in Kendrick's classroom walls than in the board-approved designs of the bond project's secondary schools, Kincannon said. The large glass panels in the new high school and middle school classroom interior walls have sparked ongoing discussions at multiple Waco ISD board meetings this year, with several trustees, community leaders and teachers questioning their safety in light of a potential in-school shooter. Trustees Keith Guillory and Jeremy Davis have voted to go back and change plans for the secondary schools, but the rest of the board has not supported the move.

Planners hope to present the Kendrick Elementary designs to the board by late next month, Kincannon said. The project has a $35.5 million construction budget.

South Waco

The bond project has $23.7 million reserved for renovation and expansion work at South Waco Elementary. With the opening of a new Kendrick and South Waco's expansion, Alta Vista Elementary will close, and its students will be divided between Kendrick and South Waco.

At their December meeting, Waco ISD trustees selected the construction-manager-at-risk model for the construction at Kendrick and, separately, renovation work at South Waco, expressing a desire to increase opportunities for local contractors and subcontractors.