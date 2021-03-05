Cost of Waco High renovations could approach cost of new facility, consultants advise

Stand in the open center of the Waco High School campus, near the small building that holds the school's central mechanical systems, and someone with a strong arm could almost throw a ball in any direction to hit problem areas under discussion as Waco Independent School District considers its long-range facilities needs.
There is the main classroom wing dating from its beginning as Richfield High School in 1961, where classrooms still have chalkboards and are smaller than what the state now recommends for secondary schools.
Turn slightly to the left or right and there are outside stairways that might have to be enclosed for use if others inside were closed for renovations. One also can see older and smaller exit doors, built before the 1999 Columbine High School shootings changed ideas on school security and access.
Another turn and throw hits the band hall, with internal needs of more accessible practice rooms, instrument storage and improvements to help instructional recording. Across a paved drive are separate metal-paneled buildings for the athletics fieldhouse, with a weight room in need of updating, and Career and Technical Education classes.
All of that turning suggests another complaint longtime Waco High administrator and Richfield High graduate Lisa Saxenian has heard for years from parents and students alike — a campus whose additions over time have complicated easy access.
"'Why isn't everything in one building? Why is everything so far apart?'" she said, reciting common criticisms. "'Why is the library on the second floor instead of the first?'"
Those facility problems and more are under review as Waco ISD looks at its campuses and possible building improvements or new construction for a possible fall bond election. The board hired Austin-based architectural firm O'Connell Robertson for its analysis and recommendation of options to address shortcomings. O'Connell Robertson also is in charge of relocating Paul Tyson Field on Lake Air Drive to the Waco High campus, made possible through a three-way land swap between McLennan County and the city of Waco.
An 81-member Community Advisory Committee, made up of board members, district employees and community leaders meeting largely online, is reviewing district facility needs anticipated for the next 15 years with a goal of creating a master facilities plan.
Its attention fell on Waco High during a meeting Monday night where high school facility needs were addressed. A March 22 meeting will concern Waco ISD middle schools with an April 12 one for elementary school needs. Past discussions and presentations are available at www.wacoisd.org/domain/7565.
While the district has a second major high school, the newer University High School built in 2011, and smaller secondary alternative schools Challenge Academy, Brazos High School and G.L. Wiley Opportunity Center, O'Connell Robertson consultants and advisory committee members zeroed in on Waco High, the district's largest with 2,123 students enrolled. The architectural firm presented three options to committee members for their opinions.
Maintaining the current high school campus over the next 15 years, which would include replacement of heating and air conditioning systems, building roofs, doors and more, could cost the district $75 million.
Renovating the current facilities is another option, as is an on-site replacement, which would retain the high school's performing arts center and allow classes to continue uninterrupted during construction at an estimated cost of $140 million to $150 million.
A fourth option of a brand new high school at a different location will not be considered by the district because of the cost and difficulty of acquiring a sufficiently large site, Superintendent Susan Kincannon said in an interview earlier this week.
Discussion of Waco High needs and options showed many Community Advisory Committee members leaning toward the replacement option.
Jarrod Sterzinger, O'Connell Robertson principal and director of architecture, said during a campus walk-through with Saxenian on Friday that renovating some of Waco High's older buildings likely would see higher costs because of the need to bring items up to current standards and code, asbestos abatement and the logistics of rerouting student traffic and classroom use while sections of campus are under construction.
When costs those are tallied, the price tag for renovation starts to approach that of a new school.
"The costs get pretty close together," Sterzinger said.
Features such as differing hallway sizes, stair location and student locker placement can cause unexpected bottlenecks when students change classes, an issue to consider when renovated parts of a school are connected to existing ones.
The O'Connell Robertson study presented to the advisory committee states current school design strategies aim for educational flexibility: spaces used for student dining and small group study, adjustable spaces to accommodate different sized groups.
Several members of the committee said Monday that Waco High should be a school that reflects well on the city whose name it carries. Saxenian, the school's dean for Career and Technical Education, agreed.
"We've patched and done that for years," she said. "We are the name of the city. We should look good and presentable and attractive."