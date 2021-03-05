Cost of Waco High renovations could approach cost of new facility, consultants advise

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

While the district has a second major high school, the newer University High School built in 2011, and smaller secondary alternative schools Challenge Academy, Brazos High School and G.L. Wiley Opportunity Center, O'Connell Robertson consultants and advisory committee members zeroed in on Waco High, the district's largest with 2,123 students enrolled. The architectural firm presented three options to committee members for their opinions.

Maintaining the current high school campus over the next 15 years, which would include replacement of heating and air conditioning systems, building roofs, doors and more, could cost the district $75 million.

Renovating the current facilities is another option, as is an on-site replacement, which would retain the high school's performing arts center and allow classes to continue uninterrupted during construction at an estimated cost of $140 million to $150 million.

A fourth option of a brand new high school at a different location will not be considered by the district because of the cost and difficulty of acquiring a sufficiently large site, Superintendent Susan Kincannon said in an interview earlier this week.

Discussion of Waco High needs and options showed many Community Advisory Committee members leaning toward the replacement option.