Court tosses LGBTQ students' suit over religious exemptions from anti-discrimination law

A federal district court recently ruled against a group of LGBTQ students challenging a law that exempts religious universities from federal anti-discrimination rules, but the students' legal team said this week their fight is not over.

Oregon District Court Judge Ann Aiken dismissed the students' class action suit, which includes a Baylor University student among about 40 plaintiffs. Paul Southwick, director and head lawyer for the Religious Exemptions Accountability Project, filed the suit against the U.S. Department of Education in March of 2021. He said he and the other lawyers for the organization are conferring with each other and the plaintiffs before announcing their next move, but they most likely will appeal the decision to dismiss the suit.

“I won’t go into it any further than we think the judge got the law wrong,” Southwick said. “We know that the courts have already answered this exact question before in the context of race discrimination at private religious colleges.”

The federal law known as Title IX prohibits educational institutions that receive federal funding from discriminating on the basis of sex, but it allows exceptions for institutions controlled by religious organizations to adhere to religious beliefs that conflict with anti-discrimination provisions.

The students involved in the suit claim various institutions "openly discriminate against them in policy and practice," and that they have been harmed by expulsion, rejection of applications, withdrawal of previously approved acceptance to a school and other forms of discrimination.

Southwick said the lawsuit is against the Department of Education, but two organizations, the Alliance Defending Freedom and the Council for Christian Colleges for Universities, intervened in the case. Baylor University is a member of the later.

Baylor student Veronica Penales was one of about 40 LGBTQ students nationwide who joined the suit. Like most of the other students, she also filed a Title IX complaint against the university. Hers remains pending with the Department of Education's Office for Civil Rights.

“I’m one of the only plaintiffs still in the school that she was discriminated in,” Penales said. “My work hasn’t stopped.”

She said the lawsuit has created a network of students that has turned into a movement.

“I don’t see an end to this fight anytime soon, but it’s good to know that I have a lot of people like alumni, students and incoming students who are willing to take on this fight and continue it with us,” Penales said.

Southwick said the judge's ruling acknowledges discrimination against LGBTQ students but says the schools are protected under the First Amendment.

“That’s the good part, the recognition of the harm,” he said. “The bad part is that we still lost the case, even with that.”

He said some of the students' separate Title IX claims against their individual schools, which are "regulatory complaints" and not lawsuits, have been dismissed. Others have been in the “evaluation” phase for about a year and a half.

“I don't think it's an acceptable, allowable period for anyone, not just our students,” Southwick said. “If your federal civil rights are being violated actively, it is a real shame and it undermines people’s trust in government.”

He said the complaints have to go through another level of review because of the religious exemptions afforded to the schools involved.

Southwick said high school and college students nationwide likely will react to the ruling.

“They do not understand how a federal judge could tell them ‘Yes, your government is hurting you, but I’m not going to do anything about it,’” Southwick said. “It doesn’t make any sense to them, and I think they’re going to have something big to say.”