COVID-19 absences threaten millions in Waco ISD state funding

The TEA has ruled it will not give districts any attendance waivers for the first six-week reporting period of the 2021-22 school year. Enough districts across the state reported attendance drops in January, however, that the agency left the door open for possible future help.

"The agency is exploring options to ensure school systems will not experience significant financial difficulties," a Jan. 13 update posted on the TEA's website says.

COVID-19 also likely dented Waco ISD's fall enrollment, which also may affect its state revenue. The district reported 14,086 students enrolled this fall, 342 fewer than the estimate district officials had reported to the state for budget purposes.

Should the attendance or enrollment drops cut several million dollars in state revenue to the district, it may have to shrink its payroll next year.

"We're concerned about it, but we're not cutting any positions at this point," Kincannon said.