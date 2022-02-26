COVID-19 absences threaten millions in Waco ISD state funding

The latest COVID-19 surge in McLennan County may cost Waco Independent School District several million dollars in state revenue because of a steep drop in student attendance, but the state has left the door open to minimizing the damage.
Districtwide attendance during the second week in January plummeted to 77.78%, slowly recovering to more than 90% by early last month. The drop could cost Waco ISD $5 million to $10 million in state revenue, Superintendent Susan Kincannon said. District attendance at that time in a typical year averages 94% or 95%, and Kincannon said she had never seen a district drop below 80% in average attendance in her more than 30 years in public education.
"It just doesn't happen," she said.
Among elementary schools, J.H. Hines, Mountainview and Hillcrest had the largest attendance drops in early January. Waco and University high schools reported average attendance under 80% for most of January. High school officials have said many students got full- or part-time jobs during the pandemic disruption of the last two years and are still trying to align work schedules with their classes.
"It (attendance) is a particular struggle at the high school level," Kincannon said.
She said calculating state revenue based on student attendance is complicated. Students in special education and career and technical education programs receive differing levels and sources of funding, for instance. And the Texas Education Agency has not yet decided on any potential relief for school districts similarly affected by COVID-19-related absences.
The TEA has ruled it will not give districts any attendance waivers for the first six-week reporting period of the 2021-22 school year. Enough districts across the state reported attendance drops in January, however, that the agency left the door open for possible future help.
"The agency is exploring options to ensure school systems will not experience significant financial difficulties," a Jan. 13 update posted on the TEA's website says.
COVID-19 also likely dented Waco ISD's fall enrollment, which also may affect its state revenue. The district reported 14,086 students enrolled this fall, 342 fewer than the estimate district officials had reported to the state for budget purposes.
Should the attendance or enrollment drops cut several million dollars in state revenue to the district, it may have to shrink its payroll next year.
"We're concerned about it, but we're not cutting any positions at this point," Kincannon said.
While the districtwide attendance rate threatens funding, attendance on the individual level is threatening grade level promotion and graduation. State law requires students to attend more than 90% of their class days to receive course credits needed to advance to the next grade level or graduate from high school. The district provides ways to recover lost days, often through attendance on Saturdays or in summer school. Kincannon said parents or guardians of students approaching or past the absence threshold should contact their schools about absences because of COVID-19 infection or exposure.
Most schools have campus attendance committees that review the cases of students with excessive absences or failing grades to determine how those students can make up lost days or required classwork, she said.
Teachers and staff members also have felt COVID-19's impact this year with illness, quarantines and sick children eating into their allowed sick leave. While district employees received extra days to accommodate COVID-19 absences last year, the district reverted to its previous sick leave allowance this year. Most teachers get five sick days, although unused sick days can carry over from one year to the next.
The switch back to the standard sick leave policy angered some teachers, who found themselves dipping into personal days or losing pay once they hit their limit.
"At the beginning of the year, some were very upset, but now not as many people have been out as before," said Pam Cooper, president of the Greater Waco chapter of the American Federation of Teachers and a retired elementary school teacher.
Kincannon said teachers with children were especially squeezed, having to stay home with sick or quarantined children.
COVID-19's impact on teachers this fall went beyond days missed from the classroom. Many found students accustomed to working online all or part of last year less cooperative in a classroom.
"(Student) discipline is the one biggest things I've heard all year," Cooper said.
Stress often was compounded by longer hours and more work demands, she said.
Kincannon said a return to in-person instruction this fall meant an adjustment for many.
"Students came back different," she said. "We had to reestablish protocols and remind students how to interact in a classroom setting."
The recent icy weather that forced the district to close had a silver lining for school teachers and staff members fatigued by coping with January's COVID-19 surge, Kincannon said.
"It was a really timely break," she said. "I'm proud of how we have responded to every challenge that has come up. With spring break, I hope our teachers get some much needed rest."
Cooper said that for some teachers, COVID-19 has been the last straw, causing midyear retirements and resignations.
"COVID has been hard on everybody," she said. "Most people don't realize students have lost nearly two years of education."