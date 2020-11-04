COVID-19 cases lead to closure of 2 Waco ISD campuses

Two Waco Independent School District campuses closed their doors to students and staff Wednesday after multiple people on those campuses tested positive for COVID-19 and hundreds of others were in quarantine.
Both G.W. Carver Middle School and Lake Air Montessori Magnet School will pivot to remote-only instruction until at least Nov. 12, according to letters from their principals.
Six people on Carver’s campus have tested positive for COVID-19 since Saturday, and more than half of the school's teachers are in quarantine, Principal Isaac Carrier said in a message to families. The school dismissed students at 1 p.m. Wednesday. Carver also went online-only for a week early last month for similar reasons.
"Although no new cases have been reported so far today, several people have reported symptoms that could be a sign of COVID-19 and are awaiting tests results. The result is that more than half of our teachers are currently in quarantine or out awaiting test results," Carrier said in a statement. "While most of our educators are able to teach remotely, the number of employees out presents a challenge for appropriately supervising students without bringing large groups of students together in the same space."
Similarly, Lake Air Montessori Principal Stephanie Tankersley said in a letter to families that two more people who have been on campus have tested positive for COVID-19, while several others have reported symptoms and are awaiting test results. About 20 workers and 100 students attending in-person classes did not come to school Wednesday because they either were exposed to a sick individual or are waiting for their COVID-19 test results.
Like Carver, Lake Air cannot remain open because so many teachers are quarantining after potential exposure to the virus, Tankersley said. Most teachers at both campuses can still teach remotely in the meantime.
Support Local Journalism
According to the Waco ISD COVID-19 dashboard, one person on the Lake Air campus has tested positive this week, but eight students and one staff member have tested positive since school started Sept. 8. At Carver, six people have tested positive this week, but three students and seven staff members have tested positive since Sept. 8.
Students without internet access at home received mobile hotspots before leaving campus Wednesday. Technical assistance for students' Chromebooks, iPads, laptops and mobile hotspots is available 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday by calling 254-284-1072.
Carrier and Tankersley said the schools are working closely with the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District and that the campuses will be cleaned and sanitized with hospital-grade disinfectants before they reopen.
Additionally, free, rapid COVID-19 tests are available to screen students and employees who were on campus.
Waco Family Health Center CEO Dr. Jackson Griggs said it is important for the people who are in quarantine to remain in isolation until they either receive a negative test result or complete the entire 14-day quarantine period.
“I think one of the temptations for someone who thinks they have maybe mild symptoms is that they can get tested and while they are waiting for their test result, they can just operate as usual, and I would strongly caution our community against that,” Griggs said. “If you think you might have symptoms of even mild COVID-19, get tested, don’t be active in the community and stay at home in isolation until you get those test results back.”
Anyone awaiting test results should function as if they have tested positive, he said.
Griggs also recommended people who are waiting for their test results answer their phones, even if it is not a recognizable number, because it could be the health district trying to contact them and start the contact-tracing process to see if others have been exposed to the virus. Also, if people have received positive test results but have not heard from the health district, they should contact the health district immediately.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.