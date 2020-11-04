COVID-19 cases lead to closure of 2 Waco ISD campuses

Additionally, free, rapid COVID-19 tests are available to screen students and employees who were on campus.

Waco Family Health Center CEO Dr. Jackson Griggs said it is important for the people who are in quarantine to remain in isolation until they either receive a negative test result or complete the entire 14-day quarantine period.

“I think one of the temptations for someone who thinks they have maybe mild symptoms is that they can get tested and while they are waiting for their test result, they can just operate as usual, and I would strongly caution our community against that,” Griggs said. “If you think you might have symptoms of even mild COVID-19, get tested, don’t be active in the community and stay at home in isolation until you get those test results back.”

Anyone awaiting test results should function as if they have tested positive, he said.

Griggs also recommended people who are waiting for their test results answer their phones, even if it is not a recognizable number, because it could be the health district trying to contact them and start the contact-tracing process to see if others have been exposed to the virus. Also, if people have received positive test results but have not heard from the health district, they should contact the health district immediately.

