COVID-19 cases prompt Connally switch to online school for a week

"The numbers kept changing all day long," he said.

The rapidly accelerating number of cases and absences, particularly in the context of soaring case rates countywide, pointed to campus closures as a way to keep the outbreak in check.

"In the days of an influenza outbreak, if schools had absenteeism up to 10%, we would recommend school closures," Verner said.

Given the known cases and exposures, along with the possibility of students having COVID-19 but no symptoms, continuing to hold classes could cause an exponential increase in exposure and new cases, he said.

During the fall semester, Connally ISD saw two junior high teachers, a primary school instructional aide and a high school sophomore die of COVID-19. Two of its campuses had weeklong closures last semester.

COVID-19 cases in the county continue to skyrocket at a pace previously unseen. The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District on Tuesday reported 785 new cases among McLennan County residents, driving the total of active cases to 3,993, both record highs. The seven highest daily new case totals have come since Dec. 31, and the seven highest active case counts have come in the past seven days.

