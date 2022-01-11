COVID-19 cases prompt Connally switch to online school for a week

Connally Independent School District students and teachers will go to online instruction for four school days in response to an accelerating number of COVID-19 cases in the district, which was hit especially hard during a surge in cases last semester.
In a letter sent to school officials Tuesday and posted on the district's website, McLennan County health authority Dr. Farley Verner recommended closing all four Connally schools for one week because of an increase in COVID-19 cases among students and staff. Verner also recommended that all Connally students and staff be tested to identify any additional cases.
The campuses are set to reopen for classes Jan. 19, with Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday cutting down on the number of instructional days affected.
Verner said in an interview Tuesday that the number of cases and absences at Connally schools reported Monday and Tuesday had "truly exploded," leading the health district and school administration to take action. At one point, Connally primary and elementary schools reported more than 40 students and teachers either had tested positive for COVID-19 or were absent because of illness. The junior high reported a similar combination of about 80, and the high school reported about 60, although Verner said those numbers were approximations.
"The numbers kept changing all day long," he said.
The rapidly accelerating number of cases and absences, particularly in the context of soaring case rates countywide, pointed to campus closures as a way to keep the outbreak in check.
"In the days of an influenza outbreak, if schools had absenteeism up to 10%, we would recommend school closures," Verner said.
Given the known cases and exposures, along with the possibility of students having COVID-19 but no symptoms, continuing to hold classes could cause an exponential increase in exposure and new cases, he said.
During the fall semester, Connally ISD saw two junior high teachers, a primary school instructional aide and a high school sophomore die of COVID-19. Two of its campuses had weeklong closures last semester.
COVID-19 cases in the county continue to skyrocket at a pace previously unseen. The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District on Tuesday reported 785 new cases among McLennan County residents, driving the total of active cases to 3,993, both record highs. The seven highest daily new case totals have come since Dec. 31, and the seven highest active case counts have come in the past seven days.
As of Tuesday, 130 people were in local hospitals with COVID-19, more than double the 61 as of Jan. 1. Of the 130 hospitalized Tuesday, 14 were on ventilators. The seven-day average of new cases per day stood at 614.
Since Jan. 1, the county's cumulative case count has increased 12%, to 52,032, and the 5,640 new cases reported are just two shy of the number reported in the previous three months.
Results of rapid at-home tests are not reported to the health district. Considering the local demand for home testing kits and the current positivity rate from other testing, Verner said it is conceivable that the real number of active COVID-19 cases in the county could be at least double the number of reported cases.
"It's very clear the number of new cases has to be a fraction of the actual number of cases," he said.
The Waco-McLennan County health district is providing daily COVID-19 testing at the McLennan Community College Community Services Building parking lot at 4601 N. 19th St. Registration is available at covidwaco.com.
In a letter to parents and guardians Tuesday, Connally Superintendent Wesley Holt said school principals would provide details on how students can access remote conferencing with their teachers and requirements for attendance purposes. School facilities will be cleaned while campuses are closed, he said.
The district will continue to offer free meals to students. Breakfast will be distributed from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to noon in front of Connally Elementary School and Connally Junior High School.
The district also is working to hold drive-thru testing for Connally students, staff and immediate family members. The district will post details of the testing date and time on its website Wednesday afternoon.
Holt asked parents to watch their children for any symptoms and to contact their school's nurse if any student tests positive for COVID-19.
Verner said parents in all local school districts should follow the same practice.
"With COVID cases expanding so quickly, they cannot send children who are not well to school," he said.