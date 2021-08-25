COVID-19 claims the life of Connally Junior High teacher

Counselors will be available this week at Connally Junior High School after the COVID-19-related death Tuesday of seventh grade social studies teacher David “Andy” McCormick.

"It's just a very difficult time and we want to do what we can to take care of our students as well as his family and all our other staff members," Connally Assistant Superintendent Jill Bottelberghe said in a letter to parents Wednesday.

School officials sent counselors to classrooms Wednesday to break the news to students and to offer assistance to those who need it, Bottelberghe said.

Counselors from Connally ISD and Region 12 Education Service Center will be available from 8 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. through the end of the week, she said.

“While Mr. McCormick was new to this campus this year, he was well-known, having taught for us in the past and has family teaching here and children who graduated from Connally ISD,” Bottelberghe said in the letter. “We extend our sincere condolences and heartfelt sympathy to his family, students, and friends.”