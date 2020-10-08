 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COVID-19 outbreak shutters Waco, University high school campuses, two others
1 comment
breaking featured

COVID-19 outbreak shutters Waco, University high school campuses, two others

  • 1
{{featured_button_text}}
20200722_loc_wisd_jl1 (copy)

University High School will be closed for a week along with three other schools in Waco ISD.

 Jerry Larson, Tribune-Herald, file

Waco High School and University High School campuses and two specialty Waco ISD schools will close for a week starting Friday because of a growing COVID-19 count, officials said Thursday.

All students at the two high schools, along with the Greater Waco Advanced Health Care Academy and the Greater Waco Advanced Manufacturing Academy, will learn remotely until Oct. 19. Brazos High School, Waco Independent School District's alternative school, will remain open for students who have chosen in-person instruction.

Waco High and University High football games scheduled for Friday have been canceled. Waco High had been set to play Killeen High School at Waco ISD Stadium, and University had been set to play Rudder High School in Bryan.

Waco ISD Superintendent Susan Kincannon said 25 people at the four affected campuses have reported positive for COVID-19, including 14 in the past week.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

“As the number of cases of COVID-19 reported at our high schools has increased, so too has the number of teachers and other employees required to quarantine for 14 days from their last contact with someone who tested positive," Kincannon said in a statement Thursday. "While most of our educators are able to teach remotely while quarantining, the number of employees out presents a challenge for appropriately supervising students without bringing large groups of students together in the same space."

Most employees should be able to be back on campus after the week of online-only instruction, according to the statement.

"Most of those cases are unrelated to each other, and very few involve people who were in close contact with someone else at their campus who tested positive," she wrote. "Still, this is something we are watching very closely."

Kincannon urged high school students and staff to avail themselves of free COVID-19 testing available next week at sites including Waco ISD Stadium, which offers tests from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday. More information is available at wacoisd.org/covidtesting.

1 comment

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Putting a T. rex together at Waco's Mayborn Museum

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert