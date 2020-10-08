COVID-19 outbreak shutters Waco, University high school campuses, two others

Waco High School and University High School campuses and two specialty Waco ISD schools will close for a week starting Friday because of a growing COVID-19 count, officials said Thursday.

All students at the two high schools, along with the Greater Waco Advanced Health Care Academy and the Greater Waco Advanced Manufacturing Academy, will learn remotely until Oct. 19. Brazos High School, Waco Independent School District's alternative school, will remain open for students who have chosen in-person instruction.

Waco High and University High football games scheduled for Friday have been canceled. Waco High had been set to play Killeen High School at Waco ISD Stadium, and University had been set to play Rudder High School in Bryan.

Waco ISD Superintendent Susan Kincannon said 25 people at the four affected campuses have reported positive for COVID-19, including 14 in the past week.

