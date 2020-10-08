COVID-19 outbreak shutters Waco, University high school campuses, two others

Waco High School and University High School campuses and two specialty Waco ISD schools will close for a week starting Friday because of a growing COVID-19 count, officials said Thursday.
All students at the two high schools, along with the Greater Waco Advanced Health Care Academy and the Greater Waco Advanced Manufacturing Academy, will learn remotely until Oct. 19. Brazos High School, Waco Independent School District's alternative school, will remain open for students who have chosen in-person instruction.
Waco High and University High football games scheduled for Friday have been canceled. Waco High had been set to play Killeen High School at Waco ISD Stadium, and University had been set to play Rudder High School in Bryan.
Waco ISD Superintendent Susan Kincannon said 25 people at the four affected campuses have reported positive for COVID-19, including 14 in the past week.
“As the number of cases of COVID-19 reported at our high schools has increased, so too has the number of teachers and other employees required to quarantine for 14 days from their last contact with someone who tested positive," Kincannon said in a statement Thursday. "While most of our educators are able to teach remotely while quarantining, the number of employees out presents a challenge for appropriately supervising students without bringing large groups of students together in the same space."
Most employees should be able to be back on campus after the week of online-only instruction, according to the statement.
"Most of those cases are unrelated to each other, and very few involve people who were in close contact with someone else at their campus who tested positive," she wrote. "Still, this is something we are watching very closely."
Kincannon urged high school students and staff to avail themselves of free COVID-19 testing available next week at sites including Waco ISD Stadium, which offers tests from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday. More information is available at wacoisd.org/covidtesting.
