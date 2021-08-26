COVID-19 shutters Harmony Science Academy, Connally child center

Multiple COVID-19 cases this week have caused Harmony Science Academy and a Connally Independent School District facility to close.

Connally ISD on Thursday closed its early childhood center on B.B. Brown Drive in Lacy Lakeview after 12 teachers tested positive for the virus, according to Assistant Superintendent Jill Bottelberghe. The school will remain closed for the next 10 days.

“I think everyone was looking forward to actually getting back on campus so we could start moving forward,” Bottelberghe said. “As much as we encourage people to wear their masks and make sure they’re monitoring their symptoms, that doesn’t always happen.”

Students returned to the campus Aug. 18. Bottelberghe said the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District recommended closing the building after contact tracing revealed just how widespread exposure was.

She said when teachers came back to campus Aug. 4, a few teachers tested positive as well, but they had left campus long before any students came to class.

Bottelberghe said the other campuses do not have nearly as many cases. At the primary school, seven students and one staff member are quarantining, but contact tracing did not connect all of the cases.