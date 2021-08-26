COVID-19 shutters Harmony Science Academy, Connally child center

Multiple COVID-19 cases this week have caused Harmony Science Academy and a Connally Independent School District facility to close.
Connally ISD on Thursday closed its early childhood center on B.B. Brown Drive in Lacy Lakeview after 12 teachers tested positive for the virus, according to Assistant Superintendent Jill Bottelberghe. The school will remain closed for the next 10 days.
“I think everyone was looking forward to actually getting back on campus so we could start moving forward,” Bottelberghe said. “As much as we encourage people to wear their masks and make sure they’re monitoring their symptoms, that doesn’t always happen.”
Students returned to the campus Aug. 18. Bottelberghe said the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District recommended closing the building after contact tracing revealed just how widespread exposure was.
She said when teachers came back to campus Aug. 4, a few teachers tested positive as well, but they had left campus long before any students came to class.
Bottelberghe said the other campuses do not have nearly as many cases. At the primary school, seven students and one staff member are quarantining, but contact tracing did not connect all of the cases.
At the elementary school, two aides and seven students are quarantining, and contact tracing has not connected those cases either. At the junior high, 24 students and five teachers are out, and there are five high school teachers and four high school students quarantining. Coach David "Andy" McCormick died of COVID-19 Tuesday, having last been on campus Aug. 18.
Harmony Science Academy, part of the statewide Harmony Public Schools system, closed its campus Wednesday at 1900 N. Valley Mills Drive after school officials learned of an "exposure incident." The school's website on Thursday showed seven cases on the campus.
A letter sent home to parents Wednesday said “multiple students and staff are lab-confirmed to have COVID-19.”
The building will be cleaned and sanitized over the rest of the week and reopen Monday, according to a press release.
The Harmony chain on Tuesday announced it would implement a mask mandate effective Wednesday, with some exemptions available.
"When it comes to masks, there may be no perfect policy for all families," the school system stated in a letter to parents. "Masks have become one of the more hotly debated issues of our time. The one thing we can all agree on, though, is that we all look forward to a day when no one needs to wear a mask."