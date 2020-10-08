COVID-19 shutters Waco, University high school campuses, two others; McLennan County death toll hits 123

“Those numbers are growing, and every time we conduct contact tracing, we’re having to send more of our staff home,” she said. “That really is impacting our ability to operate the campuses.”

G.W. Carver Middle School closed its campus for in-person instruction this week for similar reasons, Kincannon said. The campus plans to reopen Monday.

“We don’t take these decisions lightly,” she said. “We took a look at the number of subs on campuses, the number of subs needed across the district and our ability to manage all of our campuses, and sending the high school students home at this time to learn remotely not only allows us to make sure that all of our staff comes back well and that we manage the spread of COVID-19 at those schools, but it also frees up our ability to manage our other campuses with substitutes.”

Students at closed campuses can still pick up free meals via curbside pick-up, in addition to hotspots if they did not receive one before leaving campus Thursday. All students were supposed to receive a Chromebook and a hotspot, if they lack internet access, to take home Thursday.

Students who need assistance with technology can call the district’s help desk from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Friday, at 254-284-1072.