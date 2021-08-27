COVID-19 vaccinations, testing part of Baylor, MCC, TSTC return to classes; Requirements minimal

For hundreds of Waco college students this year, COVID-19 vaccinations have been on their back-to-school checklists.
Although Baylor University, McLennan Community College and Texas State Technical College did not require their students to be vaccinated before starting classes this fall, administrators have strongly encouraged it given the recent surge of COVID-19 cases in McLennan County that has swamped local hospitals.
At MCC, a financial incentive has accompanied that strong encouragement: $200 for a student getting fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
Money apparently talks. More than 400 students applied for the incentive this week, and many got their shots during an on-campus clinic Wednesday that saw 471 people, both students and community residents, get vaccinated. MCC spokesperson Lisa Elliott said not everyone applying would qualify, either because they were fully vaccinated before this week or were not students.
The college started fall classes this week with 7,407 students enrolled. Of that number, 34% are in face-to-face classes, 49% online and 17% in hybrid classes, Vice President for instruction Fred Hills said.
MCC had 39 active COVID-19 cases Friday, including 36 reported this week. Of the active cases, 31 are in students. Masking and COVID-19 vaccinations are not required, but both are strongly encouraged, as is social distancing.
The college will hold a vaccination clinic Sept. 23 and hosts drive-thru COVID-19 testing by the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at the college's Community Services Center parking lot. Testing hours are 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays. Testing is free, but registration is required at covidwaco.com.
Baylor
Vaccinations are strongly recommended but not required at Baylor University, where a record-breaking freshman class is boosting fall enrollment to more than 19,000 students. Of that number, 67.5% are vaccinated, as are 83.2% of university employees, according to the university's COVID-19 data page.
Almost 45% of all eligible McLennan County residents are fully vaccinated, and almost 55% have received at least one shot of a two-shot vaccine.
Masking is required in indoor Baylor classrooms and labs.
The university had 153 active COVID-19 cases as of Friday, including 136 in students, five in faculty, seven in staff and five in contractors, according to university data. On the Friday after fall classes started last year, Baylor had 350 active cases, a total that peaked at 475 the next week. Baylor also saw active-case peaks of 356 on Jan. 22 and 449 on March 4.
A study of Baylor and McLennan County COVID-19 case counts by Baylor environmental science professor Benjamin Ryan found no connection between the return of Baylor students to campus and an increase in communitywide COVID-19 cases.
Baylor students who are not vaccinated or who have not tested positive in the last 180 days must test for COVID-19 twice weekly. The university also offers vaccinations daily at the Baylor Health Center and the McLane Student Life Center.
TSTC
Classes begin Monday at Texas State Technical College. Masking and vaccinations are not required, but masking is encouraged with the same COVID-19 protocols and sanitation procedures as in the spring, including self-quarantining and reporting for cases and positive tests.
Administrators did not know the percentage of faculty and incoming students who had been vaccinated, but spokesperson Brad White said an on-campus vaccination clinic is being planned for Sept. 3.