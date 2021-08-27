COVID-19 vaccinations, testing part of Baylor, MCC, TSTC return to classes; Requirements minimal

The college will hold a vaccination clinic Sept. 23 and hosts drive-thru COVID-19 testing by the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at the college's Community Services Center parking lot. Testing hours are 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays. Testing is free, but registration is required at covidwaco.com.

Baylor

Vaccinations are strongly recommended but not required at Baylor University, where a record-breaking freshman class is boosting fall enrollment to more than 19,000 students. Of that number, 67.5% are vaccinated, as are 83.2% of university employees, according to the university's COVID-19 data page.

Almost 45% of all eligible McLennan County residents are fully vaccinated, and almost 55% have received at least one shot of a two-shot vaccine.

Masking is required in indoor Baylor classrooms and labs.

The university had 153 active COVID-19 cases as of Friday, including 136 in students, five in faculty, seven in staff and five in contractors, according to university data. On the Friday after fall classes started last year, Baylor had 350 active cases, a total that peaked at 475 the next week. Baylor also saw active-case peaks of 356 on Jan. 22 and 449 on March 4.