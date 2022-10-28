Crawford ISD looks to rework spaces, accommodate growth in $10M bond issue

The $10 million bond issue that Crawford voters will decide on Nov. 8 would not create new buildings as much as rework existing space.

Much of the money would go to renovating part of the district's old high school, parts of which dates back to 1906, to create storage space and middle school classrooms. Another part would build additional elementary school parking and new tennis courts at the high school.

Superintendent Kenneth Hall said the improvements would help the district manage increasing student enrollment, felt most at the elementary school. While the district generally has experienced slow growth, it is starting to pick up because of transfers from nearby districts such as Midway, McGregor and China Spring, and new construction in the district. This year Crawford ISD added 35 new students, with a current enrollment of 561. It has two schools, an elementary school up to fifth grade, and a high school that houses higher levels, though students in sixth through eighth grades are considered middle schoolers.

When a community advisory committee looked last year at district needs and its current facilities, renovating part of the old high school to free up classroom space seemed a workable option.

"We narrowed it down to what we can do right now," Hall said.

The proposed renovation would rework two second-floor rooms into district storage space; add four classrooms and two smaller workrooms on the first-floor connector between the old high school and the middle-school rooms in the newer high school; rework gymnasium seating to make it compliant with federal accessibility standards; remove the gymnasium stage for storage space; and improve the boys and girls locker rooms.

The additional classrooms would allow the district to move the fifth grade from the elementary school to join the middle school grades adjacent to the old high school building, freeing up classroom space at the elementary school.

The bond issue also calls for an additional parking lot in front of the elementary school to provide parking for programs and special events. The second lot would allow fencing around the school's rear, where teacher parking is located, to protect the playground and back cafeteria entrance. The bond would cover construction of four tennis courts for the high school as well.

Hall has one caveat about the high school renovation, the possibility that the 1906 structure cannot support the renovation work once it begins. At that point, district officials may have to consider its demolition, he said.

Funding the $10 million bond package would increase the district's tax rate 13 cents per $100 of property value. Crawford school trustees lowered the district's tax rate by 2 cents per $100, to $1.15, in August. If the bond election passes, the owner of a home valued at $300,000 would pay an additional $34.49 per month in taxes, Hall said.

The bond election comes three years after voters approved a $1.9 million bond issue for district improvements. The Crawford superintendent said he has not heard much public criticism of the proposed bond issue, but "we've had some hard questions."

The November election also adds a touch of uncertainty. City and school elections are generally held in the spring with much smaller turnouts than November general elections. The larger turnout could mean some voters more interested in state races and rejecting tax increases than any Crawford school issue.

If the bond project fails, district officials would likely consider tightening its student transfer policy as a measure to limit growing enrollment, or adding portable classrooms, Hall said.

Early in-person voting continues through Nov. 4.

Crawford ISD voters who live in McLennan County voters can choose to vote at any of five vote centers for in-person early voting:

Robinson Community Center, 106 West Lyndale Ave.

Waco Multi-Purpose Community Center, 1020 Elm Ave.

First Assembly of God, 6701 Bosque Blvd. in Waco

Hewitt City Hall and Library, 200 Patriot Court

Records Building basement, 214 N. Fourth St., Suite 300 in Waco.

Hours for remaining early voting days in McLennan County are as follows:

7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29

1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30

7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31 through Friday, Nov. 4.

Crawford ISD voters who live in Coryell County can vote early at the Coryell County Main Street Annex, 800 E. Main St. in Gatesville.

Hours for remaining early voting days in Coryell County are as follows:

7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29

11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30

7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31 through Friday, Nov. 4.