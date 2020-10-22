Cruseturner named Young Baylor Lawyer of the Year

Angela Cruseturner, assistant dean of career development at Baylor Law School, was honored as the 2020 Young Baylor Lawyer of the Year at a private ceremony.

Under her direction, Baylor Law’s Career Development Office has posted record employment statistics for recent graduates, and the professional development program has been recognized as one of the premier professional formation programs in the nation.

“Angela is a tireless advocate for Baylor lawyers,” Dean Brad Toben said. “She has had a hand in creating opportunities for our young lawyers and helps prepare them to make a remarkable impact in the legal world. Her selfless dedication to helping others see the value in our students and graduates has led to record high employment numbers for our recent graduates.

“Being named the 2020 Young Baylor Lawyer of the Year is an honor she richly deserves.”

Cruseturner joined Baylor Law’s Career Development Office in 2011 after serving for four years as director of admissions and student recruitment. Prior to her return to Baylor Law, she worked as a staff attorney for the 10th Court of Appeals in Waco and spent several years as staff attorney at Pakis, Giotes, Page & Burleson, PC.

She graduated from Baylor Law in 2002 with her juris doctorate.