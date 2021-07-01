DAR honors Reicher cadet with award

The Elizabeth Gordon Bradley Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution presented Civil Air Patrol Cadet Christopher Schramko with the DAR National Defense Committee Silver Outstanding Cadet Medal.

The award recognizes students in non-ROTC, military-affiliated programs. Schramko was recently promoted to the rank of lieutenant colonel in the Civil Air Patrol’s TX-148 Composite Squadron.

The Civil Air Patrol, an official auxiliary of the U.S. Air Force, is open to males and females ages 12 to 18. Activities and skills taught include aviation, aerospace education, model rocketry, community service, and search and rescue.

Schramko is a graduate of Bishop Louis Reicher High School who excelled both academically and athletically in golf and soccer. He plans to have a career in the U.S. Air Force.