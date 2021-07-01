 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
DAR honors Reicher cadet with award
0 comments

DAR honors Reicher cadet with award

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
DAR cadet award

Cadet Christopher Schramko is presented the award from Norma Thronburg, vice regent of Elizabeth Gordon Bradley Chapter NSDAR.

 Jerry Schramko photo

The Elizabeth Gordon Bradley Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution presented Civil Air Patrol Cadet Christopher Schramko with the DAR National Defense Committee Silver Outstanding Cadet Medal.

The award recognizes students in non-ROTC, military-affiliated programs. Schramko was recently promoted to the rank of lieutenant colonel in the Civil Air Patrol’s TX-148 Composite Squadron.

The Civil Air Patrol, an official auxiliary of the U.S. Air Force, is open to males and females ages 12 to 18. Activities and skills taught include aviation, aerospace education, model rocketry, community service, and search and rescue.

Schramko is a graduate of Bishop Louis Reicher High School who excelled both academically and athletically in golf and soccer. He plans to have a career in the U.S. Air Force.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Harry and William put feud aside, unveil Princess Diana statue

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert