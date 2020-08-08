Data: How Waco, McLennan County schools are preparing for the COVID-19 school year

Planned safety precautions: Most elementary students will be kept in "pods" all day; middle schools are considering "pods" as well, but that depends on how many student register for in-person instruction. All students and staff must wear masks, be screened for COVID-19 symptoms and have their temperatures checked upon arrival. Students must wear masks and social distance on buses; hand sanitizer will be provided on buses. All areas of campuses will be cleaned with hospital-grade disinfectant twice each day. Air conditioning systems were upgraded to increase air flow and higher level filtration. Each campus has isolation areas for students who have symptoms during the day.