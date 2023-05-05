A May 18 deadline is approaching for parents of Waco Independent School District students wanting to sign their children up for a broad range of district-supported summer camps and programs.

The district will continue many of last summer's offerings with some programs expanded and new ones added. Among the new offerings: a financial literacy camp at University High School and a Baylor University cybersecurity camp at the Baylor Research and Innovation Collaborative facility.

Art camps at Art Center Waco, farming activities at World Hunger Relief Farm, coding camps run by iCodeSchool.com and the district's Camp Invention also have been expanded.

Last year, the district covered the tuition for 167 of its students who qualified for Baylor's University for Young People summer program for gifted and talented students. Celeste Sodergren, Waco ISD director of advanced academics, said the district could not cover tuition for the selective program with federal funding this year, so it chose to expand its gifted and talented student options. She said 44 Waco ISD intermediate school students and 12 secondary school students did test into this year's University for Young People.

Waco ISD summer enrichment programs offered between June 5 and Aug. 5 include day camps and after-school programs for summer school. Participants are limited to two camps. Families can register and find information at wacoisd.org/summerenrichment.

In most cases, the camps are free, underwritten by nearly $200,000 in federal pandemic relief money provided through an Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief grant program. This is the last year the funding source will be available, and Tinney said she does not know whether next summer's offerings would be as robust.

With less than two weeks left to register, nearly two-thirds of the 730 student slots available have been filled, and several camps already are closed to registration.

Waco ISD elementary school summer programs and providers include:

World Hunger Relief Farm, with transportation provided from Cesar Chavez and Tennyson middle schools

iEngage civics camp at Baylor

Camp Invention STEM camp

Art Center Waco

Waco Civic Theatre

YMCA camp

Girl Scouts of Central Texas camp

iCode computer, Lego robotics and robot invention camps are full.

Middle and high school programs include:

iEngage civics camp

Financial literacy at University High

iCode computer camp

Culinary camp at University High

Cybersecurity camp at the BRIC

Art Center Waco

Waco Civic Theatre

Girl Scouts of Central Texas

Lego robotics and robot invention camps are full.

At Transformation Waco, the charter district within Waco ISD, summer enrichment programs will be held June 5-29 at its five schools. Programming at Alta Vista, Brook Avenue and J.H. Hines elementary schools will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays. At G.W. Carver and Indian Spring Middle School, programming will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays.

Each elementary campus has 30 spots open and middle schools 45 on a first-come, first-served basis. Families can register at bit.ly/40UT2yE.

Programs include science, technology engineering and math activities with Girl Scouts of Central Texas; art; strength and conditioning with D1 Sports; Baylor University's Camp Launch STEM+; and gardening with Texas A&M Agrilife Extension Service.