A disputed fire lane requirement several months ago for G.W. Carver Middle School will delay the finish of construction by a month, to July 31.

That will leave just a few weeks before the start of class at the new school.

The delay also will force the use of $720,944 in the project's contingency fund to accelerate the final finishing of the building by the extended deadline.

Chief of Facilities and Operations Gloria Barrera told Waco Independent School District trustees Thursday night that delays over a required fire lane several months ago put Carver school builder CORE Construction a month behind.

CORE had initially planned to install a temporary fire lane of crushed limestone, then install the permanent one later in the project, after the risk of damage by construction activity is lower. The change in construction sequence caused other delays that could not be overcome in the following months, she said. A fire lane, designated to provide building access for firetrucks and other emergency vehicles, is designed to handle the weight and width of emergency vehicles.

Trustees voted 5-1 Thursday, with Trustee Jeremy Davis opposing and Trustee Keith Guillory abstaining, to approve a change order that extends the completion date from June 30 to July 31, authorizes use of the contingency fund to accelerate work and sets up a $100,000 allowance to cover any repairs needed on the fire lane.

Trustees also got their first look at renderings of the new, two-story Kendrick Elementary School and the expanded South Waco Elementary School, the last schools set for construction in the $355 million bond package voters approved in November 2021.

G.W. Carver Middle School is the first school set to be completed in the bond package, which also includes Waco High School and Tennyson Middle School. While construction on those two schools will proceed while instruction continues in the existing buildings, Carver's original building burned in July 2021, forcing students and teachers to continue at Indian Spring Middle School.

Barrera told the board the Carver delays followed Waco Fire Marshal Kevin Vranich's requirement last summer that CORE Construction install a permanent concrete fire lane rather than a temporary one of load-bearing crushed limestone that would be replaced later.

She said using a temporary fire lane, the original plan for Carver, is standard operating procedure for large construction projects since cranes and other heavy machinery can damage the concrete of a permanent lane.

Trustee Jonathan Grant agreed.

"It's frustrating on many ends," Grant said. "It's inconceivable that you would put in a solid fire lane before your largest machines are used."

Waco ISD Superintendent Susan Kincannon told the board she had called the Waco city manager on Dec. 12 when she heard the reason for the construction delay and secured approval for a temporary lane, but CORE had already installed a permanent one in the rear of the school.

Efforts to reach Vranich for comment Friday were unsuccessful.

CORE was unable to catch up the lost time over the next four months, necessitating the contract extension and the use of the contingency fund, Barrera said.

"We didn't realize the impact until later," she told the board.

The district facilities chief said construction plans for Waco High School and Tennyson Middle School have been presented to and approved by city and fire officials, including the use of a temporary fire lane at Tennyson.

The last month of school construction generally sees work such as equipment installation, testing of heating and air-conditioning systems, kitchen installation and other various procedures.

With classes in the new school expected to start in mid-August, district officials and CORE would coordinate furniture installation and other move-in tasks where possible, such as moving into a finished classroom wing while work continues in the cafeteria, Barrera said.

Trustees also approved changes for Carver caused by new state standards on school security. The changes involve replacing a perimeter fence 6 feet tall with one 8 feet tall, numbering all interior and exterior doors and installing "intruder-resistant film" on windows in the building front, all at the cost of $189,002.

O'Connell Robertson architects Jarrod Sterzinger and Doug Dawson showed the board the site plans and schematic designs for the new Kendrick Elementary School and the expanded South Waco Elementary School.

The new Kendrick Elementary, with a front entry off Kendrick Lane, will feature a wing with classrooms for pre-K, kindergarten and first grade students and a two-story second wing with third- through fifth-grade classrooms on the ground floor and second-grade classrooms above on the second floor. The second level will make Kendrick one of three two-story elementary schools in Waco ISD, joining Brook Avenue and Provident Heights elementary schools.

Kendrick also will feature separate playground areas for younger and older students.

Construction is expected to begin January after students, teachers and staff move to the Indian Spring Middle School campus, where they will operate until the new school is completed.

A new classroom wing, expanded administrative area and gymnasium are part of the expansion planned for South Waco Elementary School.

Trustees Jose Vidaña and Davis questioned the district's plans to use space at two baseball fields on the South Waco grounds as an area for building materials during the construction, since the plan could adversely affect the 2024 season for the Southern League Little League baseball teams.

Trustees will review more developed design plans during a meeting next month.