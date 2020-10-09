Department of Education, Baylor settle Clery Act violations with $461,565 fine

The U.S. Department of Education has fined Baylor University $461,565 for violations of federal campus crime reporting law between 2011 and 2016, resolving the department's three-year investigation in the university's compliance with that law, known as the Clery Act.

The investigation, started in 2017 by the department's Clery Act Compliance/Campus Safety Operations group, followed a sexual assault scandal that saw the dismissal of Baylor President Ken Starr and head football coach Art Briles in 2016. Reviews of the university's actions during that time, 2011 to 2016, showed underreporting of sexual assaults on campus.

The DOE inquiry found Baylor had failed to maintain an accurate and complete daily crime log, had not reported accurate crime statistics in its annual security report, failed to comply with timely warning issuance and policy provisions and lacked sufficient administrative capability.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In an email message to Baylor faculty and staff on Friday, Baylor President Linda Livingstone called the department's action "fair" and said the university would not contest the fines. Though fined for its Clery Act violations, the university will not be required to undergo ongoing Clery compliance reviews with the department.