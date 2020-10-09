Department of Education, Baylor settle Clery Act violations with $461,565 fine

The U.S. Department of Education has fined Baylor University $461,565 for violations of federal campus crime reporting law between 2011 and 2016, resolving the department's three-year investigation in the university's compliance with that law, known as the Clery Act.
The investigation, started in 2017 by the department's Clery Act Compliance/Campus Safety Operations group, followed a sexual assault scandal that saw the dismissal of Baylor President Ken Starr and head football coach Art Briles in 2016. Reviews of the university's actions during that time, 2011 to 2016, showed underreporting of sexual assaults on campus.
The DOE inquiry found Baylor had failed to maintain an accurate and complete daily crime log, had not reported accurate crime statistics in its annual security report, failed to comply with timely warning issuance and policy provisions and lacked sufficient administrative capability.
Support Local Journalism
In an email message to Baylor faculty and staff on Friday, Baylor President Linda Livingstone called the department's action "fair" and said the university would not contest the fines. Though fined for its Clery Act violations, the university will not be required to undergo ongoing Clery compliance reviews with the department.
The Baylor fine fell far short of others levied against other universities for Clery Act violations in recent years, including a record $4.5 million fine against Michigan State University in 2019, $2.4 million against Penn State University in 2016 and $2.3 million against the University of California-Berkeley on Sept. 20 .
Changes Baylor made due to its Clery review included reviewing and restating its crime statistics between 2011 and 2016, increasing Clery-related training and monitoring and adding an additional Clery staff person. Those changes, Livingstone said, helped shape the DOE's penalty
“We have worked diligently to resolve the issues that prevented Baylor from effectively implementing our Clery obligations in the past, and we believe that the Department of Education took note of our corrective actions and found them acceptable,” Livingstone said in a statement after her email message. “Going forward, we aim to set a standard among colleges and universities in in the administration of the Clery Act on our campus.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!