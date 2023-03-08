Baylor Law School does not meet the American Bar Association’s diversity requirements for part-time faculty, which could lead to sanctions if the issue goes unaddressed.

The council for the bar’s accreditation body issued a public notice last month stating Baylor Law is in violation of Standard 206(b) and listing remedial action required by the law school. The standard states law schools “shall demonstrate by concrete action a commitment to diversity and inclusion by having a faculty and staff that are diverse with respect to gender, race, and ethnicity.”

Baylor Law School Dean Brad Toben said in a statement that he and other law school officials are “disappointed” by the council’s ruling, but they plan to keep focusing on increasing diversity in the school.

“Our commitment to increasing diversity among our adjunct faculty goes beyond mere words,” Toben said. “It is manifested in Baylor Law’s actions in past years-in all aspects of our program-and the strategies we are implementing to identify and hire individuals who will increase the diversity in our adjunct faculty.”

The notice requires the law school to develop a written plan to get back into compliance with the diversity standard, which must include “specific measurable goals,” a time table for meeting the goals and a list of resources that will be dedicated to the effort. The law school must also file quarterly reports with the bar association until the council determines Baylor Law is in compliance.

A report required by the bar association shows Baylor Law had 146 non-full-time faculty members for 2021-22, including 100 listed as male, 46 listed as female and 14 listed as people of color. The report also shows Baylor Law had 30 full-time faculty members, including 18 listed as male, 12 listed as female and 3 listed as people of color.

According to the bar association notice, the committee overseeing the association’s Section of Legal Education and Admissions to the Bar, its accreditation body, determined during a meeting in February 2022 that Baylor Law was out of compliance with the diversity standard. After that determination, it requested Baylor Law submit a plan of action to come into compliance and send officials for a hearing held last month.

After last month’s hearing, the council determined Baylor Law remains out of compliance and issued the public notice. The council will hold another hearing on Baylor Law in February next year and weigh further action if it remains out of compliance, according to the notice.

The association also could assign a “fact finder” to visit Baylor if its quarterly reports do not show progress.