Dozens of Midway students likely to quarantine after senior tests positive for COVID-19; County reports 82nd death

A Midway High School senior has tested positive for COVID-19, just days after classes started Monday in McLennan County's second-largest school district.
Midway High Principal Alison Smith sent a letter to families Friday morning, notifying them of the confirmed test result, as required by the state.
At least 23 other students have been ordered to quarantine after coming in close contact with the student, but "at least several dozen" are expected to be ordered to quarantine by the time contact tracing is complete, district spokesperson Traci Marlin said. Close contact is defined by the state as being directly exposed to the sick student or being within 6 feet of the student for at least 15 minutes.
Meanwhile, the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District reported Friday that a 67-year-old white man has died from COVID-19 complications, bringing the county death toll to 82 people. The health district also reported 62 more residents of the county tested positive for the novel coronavirus, including 26 people between 18 and 25 years old, six children between 11 and 17 years old, and two children between 1 and 10 years old.
That brings the total number of McLennan County residents who have tested positive for COVID-19 to 6,162. An estimated 1,921 people are currently sick, while another estimated 4,159 people have recovered, according to the health district. The rolling seven-day average percentage of all tests coming back positive had jumped to 16% as of Thursday, from 9% a week earlier.
Waco hospitals were treating 36 COVID-19 patients as of Friday, including 22 people who are on ventilators.
The number of Midway students ordered to quarantine likely will be higher than the initial 23, because of contact the sick student had outside of school, Marlin said. The extent of exposure outside of the campus is still being determined.
Additionally, one staff member is under quarantine after coming into contact with the sick student's family during an off-campus activity, Marlin said.
The district quickly identified the 23 other students who came into contact with the sick student during the school day because students have assigned seating, but more contact tracing will be conducted for encounters the student had outside of school, which is a “more complicated and lengthy” process, Marlin said.
“A final count is not yet available,” she said, “but at least several dozen students will be quarantined according to guidelines from the CDC (U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention), TEA (Texas Education Agency) and local health district that evaluate proximity and time spent together, as well as use of personal protective equipment.”
This is the second Midway senior to test positive for COVID-19. A student athlete tested positive earlier this month, before classes started.
A Castleman Creek Elementary School third grade teacher also is quarantining at home after the teacher’s spouse tested positive for COVID-19, according to a letter to parents Wednesday. The teacher, who says she wore a face mask while working with students and colleagues, tested negative, but is still quarantining at home, following public health guidelines. The teacher’s classroom has been thoroughly cleaned, as well.
Midway ISD has a student population of about 8,300 students, according to the Texas Education Agency.
The district established its own COVID-19 dashboard at www.midwayisd.org/coronavirus to keep the community informed. It is updated every morning.
In the days before Midway Independent School District campuses reopened to students, a staff member at Woodway Elementary School tested positive for COVID-19, Principal Angela Kirkpatrick said in a letter to families and staff on Aug. 21. The district declined to name the staff member but said all workers, mainly school leadership, who came into contact with the individual who tested positive will quarantine at home, including Kirkpatrick.
The state will require school districts to report positive COVID-19 cases in schools weekly, starting Sept. 8, according to Texas Education Agency correspondence to administrators.
The TEA will help the Texas Department of State Health Services collate the data from schools using an online form, which went live Friday. Schools must enter any positive cases prior to Aug. 28, if positive cases were previously reported, starting with the first day of school. All prior cases must be submitted by Sept. 8.
