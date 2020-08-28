Dozens of Midway students likely to quarantine after senior tests positive for COVID-19; County reports 82nd death

A Midway High School senior has tested positive for COVID-19, just days after classes started Monday in McLennan County's second-largest school district.

Midway High Principal Alison Smith sent a letter to families Friday morning, notifying them of the confirmed test result, as required by the state.

At least 23 other students have been ordered to quarantine after coming in close contact with the student, but "at least several dozen" are expected to be ordered to quarantine by the time contact tracing is complete, district spokesperson Traci Marlin said. Close contact is defined by the state as being directly exposed to the sick student or being within 6 feet of the student for at least 15 minutes.

Meanwhile, the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District reported Friday that a 67-year-old white man has died from COVID-19 complications, bringing the county death toll to 82 people. The health district also reported 62 more residents of the county tested positive for the novel coronavirus, including 26 people between 18 and 25 years old, six children between 11 and 17 years old, and two children between 1 and 10 years old.