Early morning fire damages G.W. Carver Middle School

Indian Spring has room for students from both schools, Principal Joseph Alexander said in Tuesday's press release.

"While we share the sadness that comes with the loss of a historic school building, we want our neighbors to know that they are welcome here," Alexander said in the press release.

Indian spring has space for more than 900 students. Its projected enrollment for the upcoming school year is 500 students, and Carver's projected enrollment is 460 students, according to the press release.

"G.W. Carver Middle School is more than a building," Principal Isaac Carrier said in the press release. "It's the people, and it's the legacy that they carry with them each day. We will heal and thrive together. This coming school year will be different than we expected, but it can and will still be a great year."

Details of the arrangements are still being worked out, but students will have what they need in the weeks leading up to the start of classes and during the school year, Transformation Waco CEO Robin McDurham said.

"They'll have safe transportation to and from the school, and nutritious and delicious school meals will be waiting for them," McDurham said.