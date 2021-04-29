Elections loom Saturday for area cities, school districts

After a slow start to early voting, Jared Goldsmith, McLennan County elections administrator, said he hoped people understood how important it is to vote Saturday in local city and school elections.

“It's important because your vote really counts for a city and school election," Goldsmith said. "It’s a smaller voter base and it's good to go out and have your voice heard. These people directly represent you in your city and school district. They control your tax dollars and how they are spent."

Early voting ended Tuesday in the local city council and school board races, in addition to charter revision referendums in Hewitt and Robinson and school bond issues in Mart and China Spring school districts. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The McLennan County Elections Office is running all local elections except those in Bellmead, Beverly Hills, China Spring Independent School District and Mart ISD.