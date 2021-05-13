Ex-student sues Baylor, alleging retaliation after Title IX probe of former tennis coach

A former student claims in a federal lawsuit that Baylor University did not allow her to try out for its women's tennis team in retaliation for her participation in a Title IX investigation that led to the resignation of the men's tennis coach last summer.
Julia Bonnewitz, of Orange County, Florida, who the lawsuit describes as a former nationally ranked tennis player, is seeking unspecified damages for "emotional pain and humiliation" in her suit, filed Wednesday in Waco's U.S. District Court.
A Baylor spokesperson declined comment on the lawsuit Thursday. The suit names Baylor and the Baylor Board of Regents as defendants, but not any individuals.
According to the lawsuit, Bonnewitz enrolled at Baylor in 2017 "based on her communications with Baylor" and turned down scholarships to other universities. However, she was told she could not join the tennis team but could play club tennis instead, the lawsuit alleges.
Bonnewitz practiced with a Baylor men's team player, and in April 2020, she saw men's tennis head coach Brian Boland and asked for his help in joining the women's team.
A month later, Bonnewitz asked Boland "to grab lunch" to discuss how she could join the team, the suit states. Boland messaged Bonnewitz after 11 p.m. to ask if she would like to go out for dinner and beers on him the following night instead, according to the suit.
After Bonnewitz did not respond, Boland said he would bring his wife, the suit states. The next day, Boland canceled the dinner plans and messaged her starting at 11:34 p.m. asking if she was awake and trying to set up another time to meet.
The lawsuit alleges Bonnewitz responded but quickly realized Boland "was trying to engage her in an inappropriate relationship when he asked her to meet him at a bar past midnight and to not tell anyone about it," according to the suit.
When she did not answer, the suit alleges Boland "bombarded her well into the next morning with a total of 12 consecutive messages trying to get her to meet up with him."
Boland did not return phone messages from the Tribune-Herald.
On June 20, 2020, Bonnewitz messaged Boland and told him his messages were inappropriate and unprofessional and they made her uncomfortable.
A month later, Bonnewitz was contacted by Baylor officials, who told her the Title IX office believed she might have information relevant to its investigation into "a student who received inappropriate text messages from a staff member."
She cooperated with the investigation and provided the office with the text messages from Boland after Baylor officials assured her she would not be retaliated against.
Boland resigned July 29, 2020. Baylor officials, including Baylor President Linda Livingstone, told the Tribune-Herald at the time that they could not discuss Boland's unexpected resignation because it is a "personnel issue."
According to the lawsuit, Bonnewitz made it clear to Title IX investigators that she was nervous about participating in the investigation because she wanted to play tennis and "didn't want to have a target on her back." She later complained to Baylor officials about how the Title IX investigation was handled but said she wanted to stay in school and play tennis.
About a month later, Bonnewitz met with two senior athletics department officials and asked to try out for the women's team, but she was told there was no spot for her, according to the lawsuit.
She asked if their decision was based on an Aug. 21, 2020, Tribune-Herald story that reported that Boland's abrupt resignation was triggered by his inappropriate text messages to her, the lawsuit states.
"Baylor claimed that the decision had already been made prior to that; the situation with Boland did not involve them; and that they were not able to speak to that," the suit alleges.