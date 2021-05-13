Ex-student sues Baylor, alleging retaliation after Title IX probe of former tennis coach

After Bonnewitz did not respond, Boland said he would bring his wife, the suit states. The next day, Boland canceled the dinner plans and messaged her starting at 11:34 p.m. asking if she was awake and trying to set up another time to meet.

The lawsuit alleges Bonnewitz responded but quickly realized Boland "was trying to engage her in an inappropriate relationship when he asked her to meet him at a bar past midnight and to not tell anyone about it," according to the suit.

When she did not answer, the suit alleges Boland "bombarded her well into the next morning with a total of 12 consecutive messages trying to get her to meet up with him."

Boland did not return phone messages from the Tribune-Herald.

On June 20, 2020, Bonnewitz messaged Boland and told him his messages were inappropriate and unprofessional and they made her uncomfortable.

A month later, Bonnewitz was contacted by Baylor officials, who told her the Title IX office believed she might have information relevant to its investigation into "a student who received inappropriate text messages from a staff member."