Eyes on the attendance prize: Waco ISD seeks to hold line against decline in participation

For most students, the end of classes is reward enough for finishing the school year, but for some Waco Independent School District students, the final days of classes mean a prize payoff as the district aims to stem a pandemic-induced slide in attendance.

A new bicycle may be in the cards, or maybe AirPods wireless earphones, games, sporting equipment, book sets or a high school class cookout.

The prizes — or in many cases, inclusion in a drawing to win one — will go to students whose perfect attendance the last six weeks of school helped the district earn its prize: its full share of state funding tied to attendance.

COVID-19 disruptions from absences due to illness or quarantines, campus closures and a high number of students online scrambled attendance this school year for districts across the state. As a result, the Texas Education Agency modified its attendance rules on which much state funding depends.

Districts that hit certain attendance levels at specified times through the year could avoid the financial penalty for what in a non-COVID-19 year would be a drastically lower number of students on campus. Heading into the final half of the school year, Waco ISD administrators worried lower attendance could put as much as $5.5 million in state funding at risk.