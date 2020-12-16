Failing, absent remote-only students to be called back to campus at Waco ISD, Midway

Slightly more than half the Waco Independent School District students learning remotely this fall had at least one failing grade for the most recent grading period, and school officials will start requiring some struggling students to return to in-person classes Jan. 17.
The district plans to take advantage of a recent Texas Education Agency ruling that allows districts to require online students go back to in-person classes if they are failing multiple classes or missing too many classes, Superintendent Susan Kincannon said.
Waco students who are online and have a failing average in their classes or have had five or more unexcused absences will be required to resume in-person classes. Students with medical conditions can ask for an exemption, and families disagreeing with the call to return can meet with school administrators to discuss their student's situation, Kincannon said.
"We just need to get students who are not successful back into school," she said.
Several local districts, including Waco ISD, switched to remote-only instruction when they returned from extended spring breaks in the early days of the pandemic, then finished out last school year that way. With the start of the new school year in August and September, schools generally allowed students to choose between in-person instruction and remote instruction.
Slightly fewer than 5,000 of the Waco ISD's 14,606 students have stuck with online instruction, a dip from the start of its school year in September when some 6,200 students were learning remotely.
Failure rates and absenteeism have been higher among online students this fall.
Reports for the second six-week grading period show 52% of online students had at least one failing grade, compared to 17% of in-person students. Overall, 36.2% of the district's students were failing at least one class that grading period.
Online attendance declined slightly from the first grading period, to 83%, while in-person attendance rose slightly, to 91%. While the TEA has informed districts it would not use attendance for the first 18 weeks in determining the attendance-driven part of their state funding, that exemption has not been extended to the spring.
If Waco ISD's student attendance continues at its current level, it could cost the district more than $5 million in state funding, Kincannon said.
More than 1,000 failing online students likely will be asked to return to classes, Kincannon said. Officials will contact students in phases, each school starting contacts with its higher grade levels. Students in the higher grades need to pass to move on to the next level, and a gradual increase in on-campus numbers will make it easier to keep up with social distancing requirements, she said.
In addition to a required return to class, Waco ISD also will broaden its community outreach to help failing students.
Other measures include setting up weekly in-person tutorial sessions for elementary and secondary students, held at locations including Estella Maxey Place, Kate Ross Homes, South Terrace Apartments and the Boys and Girls Club of Waco.
District employees also will work on materials to distribute to families that provide study checklists for online students and information for parents on how to help their children and keep them engaged with their schoolwork.
"To be fair to the student, there have been so many interruptions this year," Kincannon said.
Since shortly after the coronavirus spread to pandemic levels in March, students have had to deal with closed schools, instruction through packets of course materials, unfamiliar school procedures because of spacing and sanitation requirements, online instruction and temporary campus closures triggered by COVID-19 quarantines, she said.
"There's been a lot of responsibility placed on students," Kincannon said.
At the same time, many students' failing grades have been a result of absences and little attempt to turn in required assignments, she said.
Teachers have been even more inventive than usual and put in extra efforts to teach and reach students, with extra duties related to online instruction on top of regular class loads and new protocols related to COVID-19, she said. Many have spent extra time trying to reach students at risk of failing or dropping out.
"I'm incredibly proud of all the teachers," Kincannon said. "They're finding new ways to reach out."
School districts across the state have reported learning gaps between online and in-person students this fall. Midway Independent School District, like Waco ISD, is requiring some of its failing online students to return to their campuses.
Between 100 and 120 Midway students learning online will be asked to return, said Aaron Peña, assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction.
"It's so much easier for students to get the immediate help they need," Peña said of on-campus instruction. "When they're at home, it's going to take a little bit longer."
About 1,600 of Midway's 8,400 students are online, and the online group's failure rates are slightly higher than their in-person counterparts, he said.
Teachers and administrators are particularly concerned about students falling behind in fundamental areas including math and reading, with counselors, technology advisers and social workers trying hard to reach students who have stopped participating.
Kincannon said some national studies are estimating it could take students two to three years to catch up from instruction lost during what some nickname "the COVID slide," the name a play on the ever-present "summer slide" or summer learning loss.
Discussions are already underway to find and coordinate community resources to help schools address the effects of COVID-19 on student learning, said Hermann Pereira, senior content specialist for education at nonprofit Prosper Waco.
"Community problems require community solutions," Pereira said.
