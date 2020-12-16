Failing, absent remote-only students to be called back to campus at Waco ISD, Midway

In addition to a required return to class, Waco ISD also will broaden its community outreach to help failing students.

Other measures include setting up weekly in-person tutorial sessions for elementary and secondary students, held at locations including Estella Maxey Place, Kate Ross Homes, South Terrace Apartments and the Boys and Girls Club of Waco.

District employees also will work on materials to distribute to families that provide study checklists for online students and information for parents on how to help their children and keep them engaged with their schoolwork.

"To be fair to the student, there have been so many interruptions this year," Kincannon said.

Since shortly after the coronavirus spread to pandemic levels in March, students have had to deal with closed schools, instruction through packets of course materials, unfamiliar school procedures because of spacing and sanitation requirements, online instruction and temporary campus closures triggered by COVID-19 quarantines, she said.

"There's been a lot of responsibility placed on students," Kincannon said.

At the same time, many students' failing grades have been a result of absences and little attempt to turn in required assignments, she said.