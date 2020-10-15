Family of Baylor regent donates $30 million for scholarships

A Midland family with strong ties to Baylor University is donating $30 million for scholarships at the university and asking other donors to step up to match its gift.

The commitment from alumni Dan and Jenni Hord will create the Hord Scholarship Challenge and help bridge the gap for students who still have unmet financial needs after qualifying for merit- and need-based aid, Baylor officials said Thursday.

Dan Hord, a Midland oil and real estate businessman, is a Baylor regent, and the couple serve as co-chairs of the steering committee for Baylor's $1.1 billion fundraising effort, called Give Light. Their gift comes in the form of current and estate giving.

"We recognize the incredible need for scholarships — we know this is one of the most fundamental needs as a student begins to make decisions about choosing a college," Dan Hord said in a press release. "Our hope is that the Hord Scholarship Challenge offers the entire Baylor Family an opportunity to give sacrificially so that future generations of Baylor students are given the opportunity to fully embrace the Baylor experience."

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}