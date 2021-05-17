Federal COVID-19 aid helps patch Waco college budgets

McLennan Community College is expecting another injection of federal aid, this time worth $18.9 million, to ease the financial strain of the COVID-19 pandemic on the college and its students.
Baylor University and Texas State Technical College's Waco campus are also in line for large sums from this year's American Rescue Plan Act but don't yet have hard numbers.
To date, the three Waco campuses have received at least $60 million in pandemic relief funds to provide direct assistance for students and to mend the holes in their budgets from decreased enrollment, technology purchases for online instruction, and increased costs for sanitation and testing.
The ARP Act is the third round of federal funding for higher education, following last summer's CARES Act and December's COVID-19 Economic Relief Act.
The new package includes $2 billion for Texas colleges and universities, roughly half of which is earmarked for student assistance, the U.S. Department of Education announced May 11. The Texas Tribune reports that Texas community colleges will receive about $430 million, $38 million of which will go to the Texas State Technical College system.
The support is distributed to colleges in part according to the number of low-income students enrolled.
The third round of aid translates into $18.9 million more for McLennan Community College, making a total of $35.6 million received in federal reimbursements and support for COVID-19 expenses over the last year. The aid has softened the blow of tuition lost with a roughly 10% drop in enrollment in the 2020-21 school year.
Stephen Benson, vice president of finance and administration, said the federal money will reimburse the school for lost revenue and past expenditures in the hardware, software and training needed to shift instruction online last spring and continue in hybrid form this year. It also covers extra expenses for sanitation and protection equipment.
Federal relief is aimed at one-time expenses more than ongoing operating costs such as faculty and staff salaries, marketing or pre-enrollment emphases. It also can't be used toward athletic facilities, although allowances for buildings' air filtration and ventilation system improvements will allow MCC to upgrade its Community Services Center's HVAC system, a $2 million project that's been on the college's facilities plan for several years.
"We're still trying to go through the guidelines (for the ARP Act)," Benson said. "We're trying to be very cautious and are documenting everything we do."
Slightly more than half of the college's ARP money, $9.8 million, will go to student aid. The latest round of COVID-19 support will include undocumented and international students excluded from previous COVID-19 assistance.
Last year, the college called on outside support from the MCC Foundation and other school backers to meet needs of those students not covered in earlier financial assistance.
"The new rules will provide an opportunity to help all students," said MCC president Johnette McKown.
McKown said job layoffs and school shutdowns due to COVID created a financial pinch for many MCC students, especially those with families, complicating their academic progress and causing some to drop out.
Financial aid helped those students, and the technology upgrades helped the college provide a lasting framework for online instruction, the president observed.
"(Federal COVID aid) has made all the difference this year," she said. "It's still all about the student at the end of the day."
At Baylor University, aid from the first two federal COVID-19 packages amounted to $26.5 million. Of that total, $15.4 million went to support university-related costs and impacts with $11.1 million paid directly to individual students, said Baylor spokesman Jason Cook.
University officials have not yet received information on what Baylor might receive from the ARP Act or how it should be used.
At TSTC, which has its headquarters in Waco, college administrators were just beginning to break down how $38 million in additional TSTC system aid would be apportioned for individual campuses.
"At this time, TSTC has only been able to consider preliminary and high-level allocations of the funds," said strategic communication executive Melissa Lasater in a statement. "However, the amount provided to TSTC is for the benefit of all 10 campuses and will be appropriately distributed across the state. The funds will address near- and long-term challenges the pandemic has created for our students and the college."