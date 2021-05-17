Federal COVID-19 aid helps patch Waco college budgets

The support is distributed to colleges in part according to the number of low-income students enrolled.

The third round of aid translates into $18.9 million more for McLennan Community College, making a total of $35.6 million received in federal reimbursements and support for COVID-19 expenses over the last year. The aid has softened the blow of tuition lost with a roughly 10% drop in enrollment in the 2020-21 school year.

Stephen Benson, vice president of finance and administration, said the federal money will reimburse the school for lost revenue and past expenditures in the hardware, software and training needed to shift instruction online last spring and continue in hybrid form this year. It also covers extra expenses for sanitation and protection equipment.

Federal relief is aimed at one-time expenses more than ongoing operating costs such as faculty and staff salaries, marketing or pre-enrollment emphases. It also can't be used toward athletic facilities, although allowances for buildings' air filtration and ventilation system improvements will allow MCC to upgrade its Community Services Center's HVAC system, a $2 million project that's been on the college's facilities plan for several years.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}