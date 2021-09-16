Fire at Carver Middle School deemed accidental by Waco, federal investigators

The fire that destroyed much of G.W. Carver Middle School in July was accidental, officials announced Thursday.
“Based on the information and data collected including witness statements, scene processing, and exterior and interior examination, along with the ability to limit reasonable hypotheses to an electrical system event, the incident is classified as Accidental,” according to a Waco Fire Department press release.
Waco Fire Marshals investigated the origin of the fire with assistance from federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco Firearms and Explosives Certified Fire Investigators.
The fire department received multiple emergency calls reporting the fire and responded at about 1 a.m. July 27.
"Upon entering the structure, Firefighters found extremely high heat conditions leading to extensive fire progression," Thursday's press release says.
The building, which was constructed in 1956, did not have a sprinkler system but was equipped with fire alarms, Waco Fire Lt. Keith Guillory said the day of the fire.
“A big part of this fire was defensive,” Guillory said. “We had to make sure this fire didn’t spread to other parts of the structure.”
There were no injuries reported.
The fire gutted much of the school's central building less than a month before fall semester classes were set to start, and Carver merged with Indian Spring Middle School. They were the smallest of Waco Independent School District's four middle schools, and their combined enrollment was not much more than the Indian Spring facility's designed capacity of 900 students. Newly added portable buildings are providing extra space.
Indian Spring and Carver are operating as a single school, rather than two schools under one roof, with combined extracurricular programs and teachers from each co-teaching classes.
A new $73 million Carver facility, along with three other new schools and a major renovation of another, is included in a $355 million bond package that will go to voters in November. The fire happened before the district approved the bond proposal, and trustees moved up the timeline for building a new Carver on the same property as the existing fire-damaged structure. If the bond package goes through, the district also plans to close Indian Spring and merge its students into the new Carver, slated to be ready by the fall of 2023.
The findings of the investigation are not expected to affect how much Waco ISD's insurer will pay toward the new school, the district said in a statement Thursday.
"Shortly after the fire, the Texas Association of School Boards Risk Management Fund (the district's insurer) provided a preliminary estimate for the replacement value of G.W. Carver Middle School of $17 million," the statement says. "While we expect the final replacement value to be higher, it will still be significantly less than the estimated $73.2 million cost of building and equipping a new campus large enough to accommodate the students currently zoned in both G.W. Carver and Indian Spring middle schools."
Waco Fire Department representatives have not responded to requests for additional information and comment on the fire investigation.