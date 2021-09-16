Fire at Carver Middle School deemed accidental by Waco, federal investigators

The fire gutted much of the school's central building less than a month before fall semester classes were set to start, and Carver merged with Indian Spring Middle School. They were the smallest of Waco Independent School District's four middle schools, and their combined enrollment was not much more than the Indian Spring facility's designed capacity of 900 students. Newly added portable buildings are providing extra space.

A new $73 million Carver facility, along with three other new schools and a major renovation of another, is included in a $355 million bond package that will go to voters in November. The fire happened before the district approved the bond proposal, and trustees moved up the timeline for building a new Carver on the same property as the existing fire-damaged structure. If the bond package goes through, the district also plans to close Indian Spring and merge its students into the new Carver, slated to be ready by the fall of 2023.