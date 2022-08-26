Fire hazard fixes to keep newest TSTC Waco dorm closed until spring

A Texas State Technical College dorm closed last semester on an order from the state fire marshal will remain closed for refurbishment until the spring, a TSTS spokesperson said.

The dorm, which housed students for about seven months before it was shut down, will remain off-limits to students returning for the first day of fall classes Monday.

TSTC opened Griffith Hall on the Waco campus in August of last year, and the State Fire Marshal's Office ordered an immediate evacuation of the building March 17 after finding dangerous conditions. Inspectors identified issues including a damaged sprinkler system, exposed electrical wiring, and “an open void between floors which creates a chimney effect from the ground floor to the attic,” according to the evacuation order.

The dorm will remain closed until the spring, TSTC spokesperson Peter Macias said. The spring semester starts in January.

The dorm was built to house 246 students, cost $20 million to build and was the first new dorm built at the campus in 25 years. Minutes from a TSTC Board of Regents meeting in May state the closed residence hall had cost TSTC $1.3 million in revenue.

Because the TSTC campus is state-owned property, the building was not subject to city of Waco building inspections and permitting.

The State Fire Marshal's Office conducted walkthrough inspections of the building's sprinkler system, fire alarms and fire extinguishers shortly before it opened, but after drywall had been installed.

Indications of issues that contributed to the closure showed up in early February last year, when a pipe for the fire suppression system burst and leaked, displacing almost 50 residents. After a second leak later that month, the school contacted the State Fire Marshal's Office and reported concerns the sprinkler system was not installed properly, according to the evacuation order.

After investigations on March 8 and March 16, State Fire Marshal Orlando Hernandez issued an evacuation order for the building March 17. The inspections confirmed concerns about the sprinkler system and uncovered further issues in the building, according to the order.

The 169 students living in the dorm at the time had only a handful of hours to learn about the evacuation and gather their belongings before the college transported them to hotel rooms.