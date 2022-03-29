First MCC nursing class aces state licensing exam after state pause

Almost two pandemic-influenced years after starting work on associate degrees in nursing at McLennan Community College, the 11 students in the spring 2020 cohort got an affirming dose of good news: They all passed the state licensing exam.

The 100% pass rate of that class was good news as well for Program Director Shelley Blackwood and her faculty, coming three years after low passing rates caused the Texas Board of Nursing to pause enrollment in the program.

The recently graduated cohort was the first to enroll after the state board banned MCC from enrolling associate degree nursing students for fall 2019. Improved passing rates for the next cohorts to graduate allowed new enrollment in the program to continue.

The class started the two-year program in January 2020 with 27 students. Two months later, COVID-19 entered the picture, forcing school, business and hospital lockdowns and other restrictive protocols that would alter how the nursing students got instruction and hands-on training.

The remainder of the spring 2020 was completed online with hands-on clinical training opportunities put on pause as hospitals, nursing homes and hospice centers restricted outside access. Some clinicals resumed by summer 2020, but nursing students still had to navigate regimens of quarantines, hybrid classes, masking and layers of protective wear during in-person training.

"They showed a lot of grit," Blackwood said of the 11 students who graduated in December, then passed the National Council Licensure Examination for Registered Nurses in the months that followed. "It speaks to the dedication and brilliance of our faculty."

The program director, who joined the MCC faculty in May 2020, said the MCC program is structured to provide student support with extra resources and attention provided to shore up learning weaknesses.

The MCC nursing program has 121 students enrolled, an increase from past years. In addition to the two-year associate degree in nursing, MCC offers a one-year licensed vocational nursing certification and the start of a four-year Bachelor of Science degree in nursing that finishes through MCC partners Texas Tech University or Tarleton State University.

The demand for nurses is so high that many MCC nursing students are hired on a conditional basis before they graduate, Blackwood said.

Past MCC nursing classes graduated with pass rates above 80%, but the 100% rate recently achieved reset the bar for upcoming classes.

"It now raises the stakes for the program," Blackwood said with a laugh.

