Former Baylor soccer player's lawsuit claims header drills caused traumatic brain injuries

A former Baylor University soccer player alleges she suffered traumatic brain injuries while being forced to participate in dangerous header drills during practice.
Eva Mitchell, who transferred to Baylor from the University of Kentucky in the spring of 2019, is seeking a minimum of $75,000 in a federal lawsuit, filed Thursday in Waco's U.S. District Court by attorneys Robert Stem, of Waco, and Jason Luckasevic, of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
The lawsuit alleges Mitchell has been unable to function without assistance for the last 18 months and claims she may never fully recover from her injuries.
The suit claims Mitchell sustained her injuries because of the university's "negligent and reckless conduct," which subjected Mitchell and other players to "an elevated risk of neurological harm" by demanding they hit overinflated soccer balls fired from a high-speed ball machine with their heads.
Baylor spokesperson Jason Cook said in a statement to the Tribune-Herald it is difficult to respond to a lawsuit "that has not been shared with the university by either opposing counsel or this newspaper."
"Baylor is unequivocally committed to providing our student-athletes with the latest in safe, effective training and sports medicine care," Cook said. "While our thoughts and prayers continue to be with this former student-athlete, we look forward to having the opportunity to refute these allegations in a respectful manner and in an appropriate legal venue.”
As a result of the drills, Mitchell suffered persistent and debilitating dizziness with diagnoses of post-concussion syndrome, persistent postural-perceptual dizziness, central vestibular disorder, dysautonomia, depression and anxiety, the lawsuit alleges.
Luckasevic, who is involved in concussion litigation against the National Football League, said Baylor's negligence and the questionable coaching methods of former Baylor soccer coach Paul Jobson ended Mitchell's "promising athletic and academic career."
"It is critical that the schools understand that the health and safety of its amateur athletes must take priority over winning games and dangerous drills," Luckasevic said in a statement. "It's hard to believe that catapulting objects from a machine repeatedly and forcing women to participate in unnecessary header drills was done in this day and age. Haven't we learned enough about brain injuries and the long-term neurological damage individuals sustain from all the athletes we know who have suffered from traumatic brain injury?"
Jobson, who spent 14 years at Baylor, resigned in November and was not named as a defendant in the lawsuit. He did not return phone messages Thursday.
"Coach Jobson's resignation was unrelated to the allegations being made in this lawsuit," Cook said.
Jobson is described in the lawsuit as "an aggressive coach who subjected the women on the soccer team to repetitive, brutal, dangerous, and unnecessary heading drills during practice."
"Despite being on notice of the dangerous heading drill, Defendant Baylor University did nothing to prevent the injuries and damages sustained by Plaintiff," the lawsuit alleges.
The suit describes a practice in February 2019 in which Jobson and his staff "shot overinflated soccer balls from a mechanical device with the velocity turned up approximately 70 yards away, and the players were required to 'head' the ball."
"Heading places a great deal of strain on the player's head and neck, and increases the risk of players, like Eva Mitchell, sustaining head and neck injuries, including, but not limited to, strains, concussions, and whiplash," according to the lawsuit.
Baylor was the only women's soccer program in the country that used this drill, along with other drills in which coaches would repeatedly punt overinflated balls the width of the field and require the players to advance the ball as far as possible with their heads, the lawsuit claims.
"Upon information and belief, these extremely dangerous and repetitive header drills in practice are not used in any level of women's collegiate soccer," the suit alleges.
During another practice in February 2019, Mitchell felt "like her brain was smashed" after she headed an overinflated ball in cold weather with the velocity of the machine turned up. She and other players complained of head pain and Mitchell was diagnosed with a concussion after practice, according to the suit.
Despite her injuries and complaints from other players, the coaches continued the drills into the next season, the suit states.
"Ms. Mitchell in particular felt threatened to participate based on the fact that she had been removed from a game the previous season by Coach Jobson after she failed to 'head' a line drive shot during a game," the suit alleges. "Given her scholarship status, Ms. Mitchell had no other option than to fully participate in the dangerous and repetitive header drills."
Mitchell was diagnosed with a second concussion in August 2020 and had to take a leave of absence from school because she could not complete her work, according to the suit.
"Ms. Mitchell's injuries were so bad from her second diagnosed concussion that she had difficulty walking in her home and requires full-time assistance of her parents to assist with her activities of daily living," the suit claims.