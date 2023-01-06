Former Midway High principal receives warm welcome as superintendent finalist

In the early stages of Midway Independent School District’s superintendent search, staff, parents and students expressed their wishes for a superintendent who is genuine, cares for each individual, thinks forward has chemistry in leading.

The district has found just that, administrators in the Midway bubble said this week, looking back fondly as the board of trustees announced Chris Allen, former Midway High School principal, as lone finalist in its superintendent search.

Trustees voted unanimously Tuesday for Allen, with plans to finalize his contract during a Jan. 25 board meeting following a mandatory 21-day wait period.

Allen has served as superintendent of Marble Falls ISD since 2015 and said he has enjoyed the experience. Jeff Gasaway, deputy superintendent of administration at Marble Falls, said while it is a loss for his district, he is excited for Allen, his family and the Midway community.

“We have a lot of very good things going that we’re looking to continue,” Gasaway said. “The best way we can honor him is by continuing the things he’s started.”

Gasaway said Allen is a visionary and is suited “to help navigate the ever-changing world of education.”

Allen said he has always had a fondness in his heart for the Midway community and the move positions him well to support his parents as well as both his sons, Joshua and Caleb, in college.

Growing up in Pensacola, Florida, Allen said he has a vivid recollection of teachers who changed his life and in middle school he knew he wanted to be able to have the same effect on other young people.

“Since seventh grade I have felt called to education in the same way that I imagine people are called to the ministry,” he said.

Allen said in high school he fell in love with studying history and its impact, and through history he has loved helping people understand their place in life. He went on to study history and English as an undergraduate and obtained a master’s degree in educational leadership and policy studies at the University of Texas at Arlington. He later went on to obtain his doctorate of education in educational administration from the University of Texas at Austin.

Allen began his career coaching and teaching history and English for eight years in Birdville ISD, north of Fort Worth. He then became assistant principal for two years at Colleyville Heritage High School before becoming principal of Midway High School from 2008 to 2011.

Ashley Canuteson, assistant superintendent of human resources at Midway ISD, worked as assistant principal under Allen in 2008 and later worked alongside him at the district level. She credits his belief in her as a reason why she pursued her doctorate degree.

“He was very much an encourager,” Canuteson said. “He looks for leadership potential in everyone around him.”

She said Allen has always put students and relationships first and is a servant leader who she expects will be visible and collaborative in the community.

Allen was promoted as Midway ISD’s first assistant superintendent for administrative services in 2011, where he helped establish the district’s formal safety and security program. The formalized protocols would include crisis training that mirrored that of first responders, routine door checks, better surveillance and coordinated emergency operations, Allen said.

“There were safety protocols in place, but not as robust and certainly not as coordinated,” he said.

Allen said in 2011 the district increased training for all leaders and staff and facilitated high levels of coordination both within Midway and with its first responders. The district also looked at addressing incidents of bullying and anti-bullying programs, understanding both physical and emotional safety in schools, Allen said.

“Should I move from being lone finalist … one of my top priorities would be to gain a thorough understanding of Midway’s safety plans,” he said.

Allen served as Midway’s interim superintendent in 2012 before the district hired Superintendent George Kazanas, who will step down at the end of the month. Allen then served as deputy superintendent of Lake Travis ISD before moving to Marble Falls.

Midway High School Principal Alison Smith also worked with Allen at the school and said he is a highly intelligent, well-read, progressive thinker who stays on top of up-and-coming topics in education.

“I think that if you don’t have that form of thinking in education you become stagnant. … Education changes month to month now,” Smith said. “If you are OK with just maintaining the status quo, before you know it you’re behind everybody else.”

Smith said Allen invests in people, builds on their strengths and seeks those who value education the way he does.

“Chris was a great guy to work for and he invests in his people. He tries to make you better,” she said. “I think Dr. Kazanas has been a great leader in his time here. … Having Chris come back just gives us an opportunity to be that much better.”