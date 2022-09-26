Fossil tooth found by local man to go on display at Waco Mammoth National Monument

Raegan King does not fancy herself a mammoth whisperer, but she knows a mammoth tooth when she sees one. She made no bones about the fact 30-year-old Art Castillo, of Hewitt, fished such a fossil from a local stream.

"It's a good specimen for education purposes," said King, site manager at the Waco Mammoth National Monument at 6220 Steinbeck Bend Drive.

Digging over the decades has revealed that at least 24 Columbian mammoths met their maker at the site tens of thousands of years ago. Castillo discovered his 9-inch molar miles away, in a stream winding through Cotton Belt Trail.

"I'm always walking down there," said Castillo, who takes occasional breaks from operating his own roofing company, Castillo Roofing Solutions.

He has located a couple of fishing spots where he angles for bass and crappie, occasionally catfish, on a catch-and-release basis. He views the terrain as fertile for arrowheads, though he said he has yet to find one.

Whatever Castillo was looking for one day last week, he spied an oddity. It was caked in mud and pocked with unusual grooves. Castillo suspected it might have prehistoric significance. Feedback on the photos he posted to social media provided encouragement. He took his find to experts at the Waco Mammoth National Monument, who confirmed its pedigree.

Castillo said he left the tooth there for display and safekeeping, officially donating it to the city of Waco, which partners with the National Park Service in operating the site. He said he never considered keeping the tooth or getting money for it. He said "seeing others happy makes me happy," and making the tooth available for public viewing made sense.

Besides, he said, "I don't have any use for a rock or something like that."

King said the tooth will have hands-on value for science education.

"This is something kids can touch," she said.

King said making the tooth available to everyone passing through the mammoth site might prove impractical. Putting it in the fossil tent in the welcome center might make a better impression.

"It is a nice donated tooth relevant to what we teach," she said.

King said the tooth is in rough shape and is missing a portion, "but is still something kids can learn from," especially in a setting where exhibits include replicas and real fossils.

She said displays "are cycled in and out," and the regular rotation could include the tooth. It remains covered in mud, said King, and cleaning it may or may not represent the preferred approach. It "might be important to see what a fossil looks like fresh from the ground."

King said the mammoth site often receives visitors, usually youngsters, who have discovered something that stirs their imagination.

Jonathan Cook, city of Waco parks and recreation director, said Cotton Belt Trail lies within the city park system. The 2.5-mile trail runs atop an old railroad line paralleling Highway 84. It crosses the South Bosque River, with access points at Harris Creek, Old Lorena and Hannah Hill roads.

Cook said he was aware a mammoth tooth had been found in that area but did not know the exact location. He said he wanted to remind the public that wildlife, foliage and other items are not to be removed from city property. He advised calling the parks department with any questions. He said fishing in a public waterway such as that in Cotton Belt Trail is allowed.

Technically, said King, the city of Waco received the tooth donation because it applies a broader definition to gifts it can accept.

King said she does not believe Castillo's discovery will produce interest among fossil seekers in further exploring Cotton Belt Trail. She said the tooth, having been found in water, may have originated elsewhere.

"There is no way to tell where it washed from," said King, "or whether anything is left of the animal."

Waco Mammoth National Monument "is one of the world's most unique paleontological sites due to the discovery of the nation's first and only recorded evidence of a nursery herd of Pleistocene Columbian mammoths," according to information from the National Park Service.

Waco's is one of only eight sites in the United States where visitors can view fossil remains in situ, or still in their original position in the bone bed.

Columbian mammoths lived locally about 65,000 years ago. They grew to more than 14 feet in height, making them larger than the woolly mammoth, a distant relative, says the park service.