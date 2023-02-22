The China Spring Independent School District held its final public hearing on its proposed transition to a four-day school week, meant to address district concerns of attendance and teacher retention.

Wednesday’s session drew some 175 attendees and did not include time for public comments, instead supplementing a presentation with question cards from attendees that Superintendent Marc Faulkner said would be answered at the end of the meeting and in an FAQ posted later online.

The four-day proposal would remove most Fridays from teacher and student schedules starting with the 2023-24 school year. The schedule would include up to two mandatory Fridays for teachers each month and lengthen each school day by 30 minutes to meet state requirements for total instructional time in a year.

According to the district’s presentation, a new schedule would improve student and teacher attendance rates, help with recruitment and retention of high-quality teachers, ease substitute teacher shortages, provide additional time for teacher training or planning, and improve mental health with break time.

Faulkner said Wednesday that use of the four-day calendar is rapidly growing in Texas and around the country. About 45 other Texas districts, including Academy ISD recently, have made the decision to move to a four-day week. China Spring ISD referenced Mineral Wells, Athens, Jasper and other districts in research on how the change has affected their districts.

Out of 35 districts using a four-day calendar in Texas, only one lowered its accountability rating while four raised their ratings and 30 stayed the same during a three-year period, Faulkner said. Additionally, Athens ISD and Jasper ISD each decreased their teacher turnover rates when switching to a four-day schedule, while China Spring’s rate has risen from 15.5% in 2019 to 19.9% in 2022, Faulkner said. The statewide average was 17.7% in 2022.

“If you watch the news very often you’ll see that there’s a school district seemingly every day that is having conversations about the possibility of their district needing to go to this. … It will only benefit China Spring to be on the front end of it,” Faulkner said. “It does not benefit us to be on the back end of it.”

Mount Vernon ISD, led by former China Spring ISD Superintendent Jason McCullough, has also adopted the four-day schedule, Faulkner said.

Student attendance in China Spring dropped by nearly 2% from pre-pandemic rates, resulting in a loss of $300,000 in federal funding for the district. Faulkner said many China Spring ISD staff members work second jobs to make ends meet, and 9 classroom teachers and 7 support staff have left the district since the start of the school year.

The proposal follows China Spring ISD voters rejecting a tax rate hike for the district in November. The measure would have resulted in $2.3 million more in revenue that was needed to increase salaries for teachers, bus drivers and other auxiliary staff, Faulkner said at the time.

Faulkner said in Wednesday’s meeting the next step in the process will be to send surveys out to parents and students in sixth through 11th grade before spring break.

Parent perspectives

Christina Armijo, a mother of three children who attend China Spring Intermediate School, said though her family would be able to supplement the lost day with help from relatives and she does not think schools should be responsible for child care, she understands the strain the move would cause for families with working parents.

“I think if there was more research or more of both sides of the argument presented … I think if it was presented more evenly, I might have a different opinion,” Armijo said.

“I think that’s the big elephant in the room, and by no means is it the school district’s obligation to provide us with child care, but my employer is not going to give me a four-day week and most employers do have a five-day work week, so there are going to be a lot of parents who have to seriously consider that,” Armijo said.

She said parents are already looking at options for transferring to nearby districts, and the switch could actually hurt China Spring’s enrollment. The new schedule could also add to the amount of time teachers spend working, with supplemental Fridays on top of a full schedule Monday through Thursday, Armijo said.

She said she is unsure that the switch would save the district much money, adding that she believes starting school a week early would already cut the cost savings.

There is also no promise that the alternate schedule would provide better learning outcomes for student, Armijo said, and it may hurt them in other ways.

“I think about the kids that rely on school for any socialization, that rely on school for meals, that have disabilities that require school to get the help that they need having one less day a week,” she said.

Outcomes unclear

Jung-Hyun Min, a Baylor University associate professor and mother of three China Spring students, questioned the proposal’s burden on learning, attendance, family logistics, community growth and teacher recruitment in a letter she presented to the school board Wednesday.

Min said that since there is no extensive research on the alternate schedule’s effect on student learning, it is unclear if overall learning outcomes change with the switch. The longer school day could be a negative for younger kids with shorter attention spans, longer breaks between recall affect memory retention, and three-day weekends are already more difficult to bounce back from on Monday, she wrote.

Min said the board should also consider what first led to the district’s decrease in attendance rather than an immediate solution for it. She said it is possible that families may not have been aware of the larger impact of students’ absences, including the loss of $300,000 in school funding, and did not stress attendance for that reason. In the same way, Min said in an email that China Spring residents may have been willing to accept the tax increase proposed last year had they heard a convincing argument and known a four-day week would be the downstream effect of the failed vote.

China Spring High School senior Eli Risinger said he supports the change to a four-day school week not for the students, but for his mother who is a teacher.

“I look at my mother and how she wakes up at 4 and gets home late,” Risinger said. “She meets the requirements of each student’s needs in the classroom. … Her being called ‘lazy’ and ‘she doesn’t want to do her job’ hurts not only her, but me.”

Risinger said teachers are the ones who plant the seed for the next generation of doctors and lawyers, and they deserve to be compensated fairly for doing such a crucial job. He said since China Spring’s tax hike was declined by voters, he supports the switch so teachers are paid in some way.

“Since taxpayers don’t want to pay them more, they make teachers not want to come here and cause me to have less of an education because we have teachers who don’t care,” he said. “We get more out of this because we get the same minutes of education, but have better teachers in the workplace because the job market will be there.”