Free your mind: Waco ISD training focuses on helping students cope with trauma

She said the neurosequential model also fits into the district’s focus on teaching classroom management skills.

“I think it fits very well with a lot of the training and direction we’re going, which focuses on being a more positive and proactive learning environment, not reactive, not punitive,” Bender said.

Bender said the training should help students and staff reconnect after the prolonged isolation of COVID-19. Students who have been gone for 18 months might not feel at home back in a classroom setting.

Lake Air Montessori Magnet School Principal Stephanie Tankersley said spring 2020, when students were first trying to learn from home, had a dramatic effect on their progress, but they have been steadily improving in the semesters since.

“I really think going into this year in-person, really focusing on this self-care, we’ll be able to improve even more,” Tankersley said.

Graner said trauma affects different people in different ways depending on their previous experiences and ability to manage stress. Children, who have not had as much life experience and do not have the tools to manage their own stress, are hit hardest.

“I’d say an older child maybe has had more positive experiences to build upon," Grander said. "They’d be able to handle the stressors of traumatic incidents a little easier, but it all depends on their background.”

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.