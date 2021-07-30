Free your mind: Waco ISD training focuses on helping students cope with trauma

Waco ISD has turned to neurobiology experts to teach district employees how to escape the trauma-induced survival mode many of their brains have been in since last year, and then help their students do the same thing.
Elementary and middle school staff studied models and methods developed by the Neurosequential Network, run by author and psychiatry expert Bruce Perry, to better understand how trauma can impede learning. Perry recently co-authored the book “What Happened to You? Conversations on Trauma, Resilience, and Healing,” with Oprah Winfrey.
“If we’re always in survival mode, it’s really hard to learn, it’s really hard to behave,” said Steve Graner, director of the network's Neurosequential Model in Education project. “So we want to tamp down the stress levels so the brain can be more efficient as a thinking organism, not just as a reaction organism.”
Graner said all the training in the world cannot prepare an adult to help children through their trauma if the adult's own trauma has gone unaddressed.
“You’ve got to do what you can to help our whole community get healthier so then we’re ready for our kids,” Graner said. “There’s no way to regulate someone if you’re dysregulated yourself. It’s not gonna happen.”
The training also applies to much more than just trauma, said Rachelle Warren, assistant superintendent for student services and support.
“We’re really taking into consideration that any learning that happens has to first go through that emotional filter, an experiential filter, and then it can begin to get into short-term and long-term memory, where it’s going to actually stick,” Warren said.
She said teachers learned to “regulate, relate and then reason” to connect with students. That means establishing a general sense of well-being, then building relationships, and then focusing on actual instruction.
The approach goes well beyond the classroom, she said, especially considering the collective trauma that all school employees went through in 2020.
“These are all different we’re using to take into consideration that all of our folks are reacting differently to the trauma the pandemic poses,” Warren said.
The approach Graner outlined during the Monday training sessions starts with school staff, focusing on their mental health first. Using a figure in the shape of an inverted pyramid to represent the cortex, limbic, diencephalon and brainstem/cerebellum regions of the brain, he explained how traumatic experiences are retained by the diencephalon and brainstem/cerebellum, the same parts of the brain that are responsible for vital functions like motor regulation, appetite, heart rate and body temperature. Traditionally, schools are mostly concerned with the cortex, the part of the brain responsible for concrete and abstract thought, belief systems and long-term memory.
“You have no shot at influencing a staff member’s or your own students’ cortex if you don’t regulate and pay attention to the lower systems in the brain,” Graner said.
“That is a fundamental truth I can’t say enough times. If we don’t pay attention to this,” he said, gesturing to the brainstem, cerebellum and diencephalon on a slide. “Good luck with this,” he continued, pointing to the cortex and limbic regions.
Graner, a retired teacher and coach, said it is important for teachers to understand the underlying neurobiology that changes the way a student reacts to them and vice versa.
“I could just say ‘here’s some tricks, some things you might want to try,’ but if you don’t understand the foundational brain science you’ll never know why that worked, or why it didn’t work, which is just as important,” Graner said.
Waco ISD Superintendent Susan Kincannon said the district has posted a job listing for a licensed counselor who will work with staff members.
The district has held trauma-informed trainings before, but administrators recently named mental health as a top priority, said Trudy Bender, coordinator of district behavior intervention, who has been trained extensively in school psychology.
“I think a lot of the things that were brought up today resonate with things the district has done over the past decade or so, including Conscious Discipline, which is a brain-focused approach to connecting with students.”
She said the neurosequential model also fits into the district’s focus on teaching classroom management skills.
“I think it fits very well with a lot of the training and direction we’re going, which focuses on being a more positive and proactive learning environment, not reactive, not punitive,” Bender said.
Bender said the training should help students and staff reconnect after the prolonged isolation of COVID-19. Students who have been gone for 18 months might not feel at home back in a classroom setting.
Lake Air Montessori Magnet School Principal Stephanie Tankersley said spring 2020, when students were first trying to learn from home, had a dramatic effect on their progress, but they have been steadily improving in the semesters since.
“I really think going into this year in-person, really focusing on this self-care, we’ll be able to improve even more,” Tankersley said.
Graner said trauma affects different people in different ways depending on their previous experiences and ability to manage stress. Children, who have not had as much life experience and do not have the tools to manage their own stress, are hit hardest.
“I’d say an older child maybe has had more positive experiences to build upon," Grander said. "They’d be able to handle the stressors of traumatic incidents a little easier, but it all depends on their background.”