From student to teacher: Woman learns English to become bilingual Waco ISD teacher, help others

Villa Flores recalled the intensity of the classes at the A&M institute, which helped international students learn English for 50 years, before it closed in 2017. She said she often left her house at 4:30 a.m. as the commute alone would take her two hours.

“There were students from all over the world and none of us spoke the same language. I couldn’t talk to anybody in Spanish because we couldn’t understand each other,” Villa Flores said.

She attended A&M classes for a year, even earning an "outstanding student" award before moving on to enroll at McLennan Community College and Tarleton State University's College of Education.

Learning the English language was a big challenge, and she still struggles with some words and getting used to certain parts of the culture, especially slang words and trying to understand jokes, she said.

“They might laugh at me. They do sometimes still laugh at me and sometimes I can’t fully understand them,” Villa Flores said.

When she enrolled her daughter in Groesbeck Independent School District she saw her struggle with learning English, and that made her want to become a teacher. Along with helping other Spanish speakers learn English, she wants to help preserve her native language as well.