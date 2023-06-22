Four weeks later than initially planned, the full Marlin High School class of 2023 got the chance to walk across the graduation stage Thursday.

Just a week or so before the original May 25 graduation date, students and their families found out only five of the 38 seniors were going to be able to graduate on time. In response, the school pushed back graduation to June. On the last day of school, May 24, 17 seniors had met the requirements to graduate. A week later, 29 were ready to collect their diploma.

The remaining students were given a little more than two weeks to obtain attendance recovery, course completion and passing grades through an “extended school year,” school officials said. In addition to the 38 seniors in the class of 2023, school leaders called out a 39th name during Thursday’s ceremony, a girl in the class of 2024 who graduated early.

One of the seniors, Alyssa Maines, said she was notified after the regular school year ended that she would have to complete an entire English course to graduate. Through half a week of continuous 19-hour days “staring at a computer screen” to complete an Edgenuity course, she made graduation possible.

Maines said the teachers seemed frustrated that the seniors were having to scramble to complete their graduation requirements. She said teachers told her and her peers a similar situation unfolded last school year when students “were trying to finish at the last minute.”

“But thank God for them (the teachers), because we were able to finish it on time in order for all of us to graduate,” Maines said. “And they stayed up with us, sometimes up to 11, 12, 1 o’clock in the morning, unlocking courses for us.”

Trajon Butler was one of the five seniors who were ready for graduation before the last day of the regular school year. He said he was initially sad he would not graduate on time. When he found out why graduation was not happening as originally scheduled, he understood and thought the extended semester was a good idea, he said.

“Now we can get 100% of the class to graduate,” Butler said. “I’m glad that we got it up to 100% instead of just five people that would be able to graduate. I’m just glad that it’s as good as it can be.”

Maines said the excitement of graduation for her has vanished. She said it seems like it is the same way for a few of her classmates, but generally they are excited to get their diplomas “and move on with their lives.”

Maines said she hopes future seniors do not have to endure what her class did. Her advice to them is to take notes, keep documentation and to make sure everything they are told is correct.

During a Marlin Independent School District Board of Managers meeting Monday, Brandolyn Jones, the mother of a Marlin senior, called on the board to hire a full-time graduation auditor.

“As you know, my son and his peers are scheduled to graduate Thursday, and I, like you, never want to see another senior class characterized as unaccountable or lazy when in fact my son and most of the seniors and their parents are very accountable,” Jones said.

She said the graduation auditor would act as a collaborator with students, families and campus leaders. The auditor would examine how students are meeting graduation requirements at the beginning, middle and end of the school year “instead of just four days before graduation.”

“The graduation auditor would also make sure that board policy is followed with integrity and fidelity,” Jones said.

Marlin ISD Superintendent Darryl Henson later said during a board of managers meeting that he plans to overcommunicate next year to make sure parents and students are fully informed. He said the district is looking into solutions, but haven’t nailed one down yet.