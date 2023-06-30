The parking situation at the new G.W. Carver Middle School under construction tells the story. Every space in the front lot is taken by contractors. Workers' trucks are lined up along J.J. Flewellen Road, with signs in English and Spanish advising where people cannot park.

Some 285 workers are on-site hanging ceilings and installing kitchens, labs, student lockers, classroom interiors and more, CORE senior project manager Sarah Norman said. It is a lot of work to do and a shrinking window of time. Frisco-based CORE Construction has a July 31 completion deadline, an extension of the original June 30 deadline, with Carver faculty and staff expected to move in by early August.

Waco ISD Chief of Facilities and Operations Gloria Barrera said the remaining window is tight, but the original 13-month construction timeline was short to begin with compared with the average time needed to build a middle school of Carver's size.

The new school was originally to be built while classes and operations continued in the old Carver building, but a July 27, 2021, fire gutted much of the school's main building, forcing Carver students and teachers to merge with Indian Spring Middle School in the interim and accelerating the need for the new building.

Supply line kinks, delays over fire lane construction and badly timed fall rains have made the construction timeline a challenge, and Waco Independent School District trustees in April gave CORE a one-month extension to finish its work.

The middle school will be the first completed of the four new schools funded by a $355 million bond issue passed by Waco ISD voters in November 2021. Waco High School, Tennyson Middle School and Kendrick Elementary School are the other schools included in the construction bond project.

As Carver approaches its anticipated completion next month, construction continues at Waco High and Tennyson. Waco ISD trustees are in the process of evaluating construction plans for Kendrick and a bond-funded major expansion and renovation of South Waco Elementary School.

Recent tours of the works-in-progress hint at some of the changes teachers, students and parents will encounter when the new schools open: new main entrances and student drop-off areas; "distributed dining" areas rather than designated lunchrooms; multi-use spaces for instruction and discussion outside the classroom; increased use of natural light; and new athletics and fine arts facilities.

The completed exterior of Carver, recently erected walls at Tennyson and the structural steel for the Waco High School performing arts center show the scale of the new schools, expected to serve more than 4,000 students combined, in a way beyond numbers and drawings.

Some exterior trim and landscaping remains to be finished, but much of the ongoing work at Carver is inside, contained in two large wings with a large commons area where the wings meet, project manager Norman said during a recent walk-through.

The new school has a capacity of 1,060 students and will hold the combined enrollment of Carver and Indian Spring middle schools, which effectively combined in the fall of 2021 after the fire that destroyed much of the old Carver building as teachers were preparing classrooms for the new school year. Indian Spring Middle School formally closes this year with the opening of the new Carver, but its campus will house students and teachers from Kendrick Elementary School beginning in 2024 as the new Kendrick building is constructed.

The new Carver's two-story wing facing J.J. Flewellen Road at the school's front holds most of the classrooms and science labs. Norman said instruction will not be limited to classrooms, but will expand to multi-use areas, or "flexible learning areas," along the hallways, places designed for student discussion and group projects.

Barrera said teachers and staff may have to adjust to the new schools' floorplans and features. The district plans to bring in a consultant to talk with teachers on how best to use the new facilities and the educational theory behind their design.

"We know we've got a transition to make here," Barrera said.

Students can eat in several designated areas, including a spacious, glass-fronted commons area and a shaded space behind the school. The school's kitchen and serving lines front the commons, which features a stage at one end and a large stairway to the second-floor classrooms on the other. The commons area also links Carver's front entrance, with entry through a secure vestibule, and an entrance from the bus loading area in the school's rear. The northeast corner will hold administrative offices, and the second wing contains Carver's fine arts and athletics spaces.

The former includes a band hall, a theater classroom that connects with the stage space, choir rehearsal rooms, visual arts classrooms, a kiln and ceramics area. The athletics spaces include two gyms, girls and boys locker rooms, offices and a weight room that opens to the field and track behind the school.

The district has ordered the furniture and other classroom equipment needed and is awaiting a city-issued temporary certificate of occupation, expected next week, to begin the move-in process with coordination from CORE.

CORE construction crews met with Carver Indian Spring Middle School students several times over the last school year, providing a behind-the-scenes look at what it takes to build a school, and Norman is eager to show off the finished product with incoming students.

"It's been a phenomenal project and the WISD has been phenomenal to work with," Norman said. "Yes, there have been challenges … but we're thrilled to get kids in here and have them enjoy the building."

Waco High

At Waco High School, it is a tale of two levels. The higher is the top of a towering soil pad, on which the main floor of the high school complex will rest and where structural steel girders for the high school's performing arts center are being erected.

The lower, largely screened from view along New Road and Colcord Avenue, is for the ground floor of the high school's classroom wing, excavated below the ground level of what once was a Little League baseball field.

Most visual signs of progress to a casual observer are on the top level, where the steel framework of the performing arts center, one larger than the Richfield Performing Arts Center demolished earlier this year, is rising with some concrete walls already in place. "Megatrusses" that will span the length of the building await their installation, part of 15 truckloads of steel beams delivered to the site over the last few months.

While the framework gives a rough sense of scale and shape for the performing arts auditorium and adjoining fine arts and technical education classrooms, it is only part of the building, said Mitch Kennedy, senior superintendent for Rogers-O'Brien Construction, which is building the high school. The new school's two gyms, fieldhouse and band hall will be added on to the structure, with that side of the high school complex accessible from Trice Avenue to facilitate security for afterschool performances and athletic events.

A mechanical auger continues drilling foundational piers into the soil pad, with some 700 piers completed over the last 100 days, Kennedy said.

What looks like a dusty area marked by construction equipment and stacks of building supplies, facing the front of the existing high school where North 42nd Street once ran, Kennedy sees as the future Lions Way cutting across campus and becoming a student crossroads.

"This will be the busiest area of the school, right here," he said.

Kennedy said he also sees progress in what looks like a large pit on the Colcord Avenue side of the construction site, one dotted with occasional large chunks of concrete, remnants of the Rich Field Army Air Base complex that was on the site before the original high school building was erected in the late 1950s.

Workers, part of the 75 to 100 workers on the site these days, are laying water, drainage and other utility lines for the high school's main classroom wing. This week represents a milestone with the hookup to city water and sewer lines completed and New Road reopened to traffic, Kennedy said.

A pond near the corner of Trice and New Road is not meant for ducks, but drainage, a detention pond to catch excess rainfall runoff from the sloping campus and let it drain slowly into the ground.

Heavy rains in November last year hit just as drilling was to start in the foundation pad and made its soil unstable, requiring replacement and reconditioning of some 60,000 cubic yards of earth and forcing a delay in the project timeline. Demolition of the existing high school's performing arts center also was accelerated from the original plan to help save costs.

Drier weather, six-day work weeks and the end of school classes in May has helped construction catch up, and Barrera, the district's facilities chief, said the project is on track for its planned timetable. Students and teachers are slated to move into classrooms in fall 2025.

Tennyson

At Tennyson Middle School, a different soil base and lessons learned from Carver have added up into what seems like rapid progress in that school's construction.

Crews are working on storm drainage and utility lines after erecting walls to the school's two main wings over little more than a week following the end of classes. A time-lapse video shot by CORE captures the work. Coy Rhine, senior superintendent for CORE Construction, said the site's firm soil base proved firmer and better drained than the soil at Carver, minimizing delays.

The new Tennyson and Carver schools share the same general layout of two main wings with a library, school offices and kitchen grouped near their juncture. Barrera said the similarities in design have allowed CORE's crews to apply their Carver experience to Tennyson construction, with the latter set to finish by April.

"CORE has learned a lot here (at Carver) and the district is the beneficiary of that," she said.

Where concrete floors were poured before walls were erected at Carver, the Tennyson construction is reversing the sequence, with walls going up, then floors poured within them, a process that may shave some time off with less need to fill gaps between floors and walls, Rhine said. Workers are drilling foundation piers, and the laying of block walls as well as exterior brick trim will start later this month.